WISCONSIN, December 8 - An Act to amend 16.75 (1) (a) 1.; and to create 15.105 (34), 16.24, 16.705 (1b) (e), 16.705 (10), 20.505 (1) (bm) and 20.505 (1) (kv) of the statutes; Relating to: creating the Wisconsin Climate Corps program, granting rule-making authority, and making an appropriation. (FE)
Status: A - Environment
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab810
You just read:
AB810 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Environment - 2023-12-08
