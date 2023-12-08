WISCONSIN, December 8 - An Act to create 27.01 (10) (d) 1m. of the statutes; Relating to: reservations and fees for camping in certain state parks and modifying administrative rules of the Department of Natural Resources. (FE)
Status: A - Forestry, Parks and Outdoor Recreation
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab818
You just read:
AB818 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Forestry, Parks and Outdoor Recreation - 2023-12-08
