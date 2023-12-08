New housing in Alberton supports people with mental health, addictions

CANADA, December 8 - People struggling with mental health and addictions will soon move into a new affordable and safe apartment building in Alberton.

The project is a partnership between the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) PEI and the Government of Prince Edward Island, which contributed a $2-million forgivable loan and $1.4 million over the next ten years for operating costs.

“Mental health and addictions are complex issues that require organizations, communities and governments coming together to help make a meaningful difference in people’s lives. This affordable housing project means so much to people in my community so their family and loved ones can access help closer to home.” Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Ernie Hudson

People living in the new apartments will have access to CMHA PEI’s programs and services such as crisis, community, and peer supports to help people increase control over, and enhance, their mental health.

Alberton’s new two-storey apartment building offers 10 units, including six studios, and four one bedrooms, two of which are accessible. Using a modular design, the apartment took 11 months to build, about 30 per cent faster than a regular build. This is CMHA’s second modular housing project, the first is in Charlottetown. More information on the project is available here.

“We are so pleased to see our second modular housing project completed and to provide Islanders who struggle with mental health and addictions issues more safe and affordable housing,” says CMHA PEI Executive Director Shelley Muzika. “Thank you to the PEI Government for being our primary funder and to the rest of our partners who worked tirelessly to increase the number of affordable housing units in this community in such a short period of time.”

CMHA PEI now has 38 affordable housing units for people with mental health and addictions. One in five Canadians will experience a mental health problem in any given year. If you or someone you know is struggling, please connect with CMHA PEI for help.

