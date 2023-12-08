SBA Convenes Third Annual Innovation Ecosystem Summit December 13-14

Virtual Event Aims to Build a Thriving National Innovation Ecosystem that Promotes Equitable Access to Capital and Resources for Innovators

WASHINGTON, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice in President Biden’s Cabinet for America’s 33 million small businesses, announced that the third annual Innovation Ecosystem Summit will be held on December 13-14. The Summit will connect leaders and groups from around the country to exchange ideas and build innovative entrepreneurship ecosystems that will provide equitable access to information, resources, and capital for innovators nationwide.

“The Innovation Ecosystem Summit convenes leaders from the entrepreneurial and investment ecosystem alongside government, nonprofit, and philanthropic institutions to advance innovation in America,” said SBA Administrator Guzman. “This year’s Summit will foster the exchange of ideas and actions necessary to implement and scale best practices that support our innovative, high-growth small businesses and startups so they can continue to solve global problems and advance America’s economy.”

The Innovation Ecosystem Summit is a free two-day virtual event. Event information and registration may be found at www.americasseedfund.us/innovation-ecosystem-summit. America’s Seed Fund, comprised of the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs, supports next-generation research & development (R&D), providing over $4 billion each year in non-dilutive funding from 11 participating federal agencies.

This year’s Summit will consist of curated content and programming including keynotes, panels, breakout sessions, and networking opportunities with organizations from around the country that support entrepreneurs. Participants will learn best practices and initiatives to help gain access to government funding and other sources of capital to drive innovation. The summit will also focus on creative and actionable ways to build a network that is inclusive of underrepresented communities.

On December 13, the Summit will host a fireside chat on “Small Businesses and the Semiconductor Industry” with Bailey DeVries, SBA Associate Administrator for the Office of Investment and Innovation, joined by Arjun Gupta, Chief Believer at TeleSoft Partners, and Srujan Linga, Head of Financial Structuring with CHIPS for America. The conversation will focus on the implementation of the CHIPS Act and how to ensure small businesses are included in this once-in-a-generation investment in semiconductor manufacturing and research and development.

On December 14, the Summit will host a special session focused on “Critical Technologies and Small Businesses.” The discussion will focus on the role of small businesses in developing technologies of importance to national security led by Associate Administrator DeVries and joined by Erika Fuchs, Professor in the Department of Engineering and Public Policy at Carnegie Mellon University, and Jared Evans, Director of the Transition Acceleration Program with DoD’s Office of Strategic Capital.

The Summit will bring together representatives from programs that support innovators such as:

Accelerators and incubators

Economic development organizations

Entrepreneur support organizations

Federal agencies

Investors

State and local governments

Universities, colleges, and research institutions

“We are excited to convene for the third year in a row, leaders from across federal and state government agencies, the institutional and venture investment communities, philanthropy and innovation ecosystem builders who are supporting our nation’s most cutting-edge entrepreneurs,” said Associate Administrator DeVries. “During the Summit, we’ll examine ways to increase access to funding, networks and support services for entrepreneurs across all corners of our country that are developing innovations vital to America’s economic competitiveness and national security.”

For more information about the Summit, please visit www.americasseedfund.us/innovation-ecosystem-summit.

