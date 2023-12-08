Trust Stamp Selected for ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator

Fintech joins sixth cohort to develop fraud and identity management solutions for community banks

ATLANTA, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI), the Privacy-First Identity CompanyTM, announced today its selection to the Independent Community Bankers of America’s (ICBA) ThinkTECH Accelerator program, which kicks off January 8, 2024, in Atlanta.

The sixth cohort selected for ICBA’s ThinkTECH Accelerator program was handpicked for its community bank-focused offerings primed to support several critical community bank needs, including analytics, automation, and compliance. This is the first of two planned accelerator programs for 2024 as part of ICBA’s shift to year-round programing and increased investment in ThinkTECH initiatives to support continuous development and advancement of community bank innovation.

“As a leading presence in the global financial services market, we are thrilled to participate in the ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator, a vital source of community banking innovation since 2019,” said Trust Stamp President Andrew Gowasack. “With Trust Stamp, community banks can leverage biometric and personal information from their customers to deploy biometric systems without the risk of biometric data theft.”

Trust Stamp is a global provider of AI-powered identity services that empowers community banks with biometric identity solutions that reduce fraud, protect personal data privacy, and increase operational efficiency through unique data transformation and comparison capabilities.

Since launching its low-code Orchestration Layer in 2022, over 35 community banks are implementing Trust Stamp's technology to combat synthetic identity fraud. "With even more direct feedback from community bankers and the support of subject matter experts from the ICBA, we believe we can deliver even more value to community banks in 2024," Gowasack said.

Since its inception, the ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator has connected the most innovative fintech companies with more than 1,400 community bankers and industry leaders — identifying and designing workable solutions that solve for today’s modern banking needs. Participants receive mentorship from a distinguished network of industry stakeholders through an immersive 10-week bootcamp and will present their refined offerings to community bank executives during a demo at ICBA LIVE 2024 in Orlando.

“We are excited to have Trust Stamp join us as a member of our latest ThinkTECH accelerator cohort,” ICBA Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer Charles Potts said. “Fraud and identity management continue to remain a top priority for community bankers. Adaptive technologies like Trust Stamp, which offer secure and efficient authentication solutions offer another layer of protection to help community bankers rest easier.”

For more information about Trust Stamp, visit truststamp.ai. To learn more about the ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator, visit www.icba.org/accelerator.

