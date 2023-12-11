Christmas Brings New Styles & Global Sales To Chicago’s Iconic FEAR-NONE Motorcycle Clothing Brand
Christmas Brings New Styles & Global Sales To Chicago’s Iconic FEAR-NONE Motorcycle Clothing Brand.
Chicago's FEAR-NONE Motorcycle Gear and clothing— an iconic, classic American motorcycle clothing brand who's influence and following have gone far beyond the boundaries of the United States.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the 2023 Christmas season deep underway, retailers and manufacturers have their production in full tilt hoping for a bumper year. Or so they hope.
— FEAR-NONE
Amongst those brands looking for increased sales this Christmas is Chicago's FEAR-NONE Motorcycle Gear and clothing— an iconic, classic American motorcycle clothing and gear brand who's influence and following have for some time gone far beyond the boundaries of the United States.
Tough, unapologetic, and fiercely America proud, FEAR-NONE is as old school American as John Wayne or Elvis… and intends to stay that way despite who it may delight or offend. And, for the last few decades, the world seems to have an ever-growing appetite for “classic” Americana from bygone ages that still resonates with many like it never went away.
FEAR-NONE’s powerful brand and all-American message coupled with it's “1000% USA Made Product” mantra have made a small Chicago-based niche brand into a category powerhouse with indicators such as loyalty, brand power, and customer preference levels higher than the category’s biggest brands such as Harley-Davidson, Guess Jeans, Affliction, Victory and even Levis. It has taken decades of relentless dedication, organic word of mouth, and a fierce loyalty among FEAR-NONE’s followers to create such a powerful and even legendary brand that punches well above its weight and resonates not on just the local American level but on a global scale. To back up the bravado and cool style of the brand, FEAR-NONE has designed and built an arsenal of 750 original clothing and gear items that are all USA made which is a larger clothing and gear roster than Harley, Levis and Guess jeans combined.
Make no mistake, the FEAR-NONE brand gives the age-old impression of “not to be messed with”— a carryover from the Wild West gunfighter days that so many Americans yearn for today. Add to this the fact that every FEAR-NONE product is proudly emblazed with FEAR-NONE’s mantra of “American made motorcycle gear” which as much as anything is a brand statement and differentiator against competitors who make their clothing in China, Mexico, and other offshore 3rd world countries. FEAR-NONE’s specialty is classic and original, American-designed and made, highest-performance motorcycle clothing that is tough wearing, comfortable, and reflective of its classic-American pedigree that it holds so dear and is known the world over for. To bikers yearning for the classic American “old school” glory days, FEAR-NONE is their clothing and brand of choice.
With 700+ American-designed and made original clothing and gear items in its arsenal, FEAR-NONE Motorcycle clothing continues to lead its unique niche of ultra-high quality, highest performance, classic American motorcycle gear and clothing and shows no sign whatsoever of slowing down. This Christmas the retail clothing landscape should prove very interesting.
www.fear-none.com
William Walen
FEAR-NONE Motorcycle Clothing
+1 866-212-3267
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram