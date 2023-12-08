Natural Resource Commission to meet Dec. 14

Des Moines – The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will meet at 9:30 a.m., Dec. 14, in the Wallace State Office Building, Conference Room 2 North, 502 East Ninth Street, in Des Moines. The meeting is open to the public.

The public may participate remotely either by video conference at https://meet.google.com/sco- mbns-qva or phone by dialing 442-242-3609 a few minutes before the meeting begins. When prompted, enter the pin ‪883 789 392 followed by the # key.

Members of the NRC are Marcus Branstad, Tom Prickett, Laura Foell, Uriah Hansen, Tammi Kircher, KR Buck, and Laura Kudej. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.

Any person participating in the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

The following is the agenda for the Dec. 14 meeting.

Approval of Agenda

Consent Agenda (*within agenda indicates proposed consent agenda item) *Donations *Public Land Management Projects *Wood Duck Marsh Wildlife Management Area, Winnebago County-Skogen Approval of Minutes from the Nov. 9 Meeting Director’s Remarks Division Administrator’s Remarks *Donations Contract with Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. 2023-2024 Additional Deer Management Zone Hunts With Iowa Economic Development Authority Construction-Small Projects-Culvert Replacement at Red Haw State Park; Deer Fence Construction at Maquoketa Caves State *Land Management Projects Kearny State Park, Palo Alto County-City of Emmetsburg Chapter 18 Lease, Scott County-Holcim Cement Chapter 18 Lease, Viserion Grain, LLC Management Agreement, Townsend Wildlife Area-Cedar County Conservation Board Contract with Agri-Valley Farm Management Contract with Agri-Management Farm Services dba Growthland Land Acquisition Shimek State Forest, Lee County-Anderson Big Wall Lake Wildlife Management Area, Wright County-Howell and Wiekierak Green Island Wildlife Management Area, Jackson County-Clausen Lake George Wildlife Management Area, Hancock County-Helgeland Talbot State Preserve, Plymouth County-William Huser Perkins Marsh Wildlife Management Area, Palo Alto County-Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation *Wood Duck Marsh Wildlife Management Area, Winnebago County-Skogen Hayden Prairie, Howard County-The Nature Conservancy Mcintosh Wildlife Management Area-Cerro Gordo County-The Nature Conservancy General Discussion



Next meeting, Jan. 10, in Des Moines.

For a complete agenda and tour schedule, go to www.iowadnr.gov/nrc