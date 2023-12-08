Healey-Driscoll Administration, VA Secretary McDonough, Senator Warren Unveil New Cutting-Edge Veterans Home in Chelsea  

Chelsea — Governor Maura T. Healey, U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and Executive Office of Veterans Services Secretary Jon Santiago today unveiled the new, state-of-the-art Massachusetts Veterans Home at Chelsea. The new facility is designed to foster community among residents, with private resident rooms organized around shared community and green spaces. It is also fossil-fuel-free and features geothermal wells and a rooftop solar array.

“The new Veterans Home in Chelsea is what our veterans earned and deserve, and it represents a new era of care and commitment to our veterans in Massachusetts. It offers a sense of community for our veterans, allows them to have dignity and autonomy in a home-like environment, and makes sure that their physical, mental and emotional needs are met,” said Governor Maura Healey. “We’re thrilled to welcome Secretary McDonough to Massachusetts for this monumental occasion, and we are grateful to the Biden-Harris Administration, our Congressional delegation and the state Legislature for making this possible.”

“From day one, our administration has been committed to revitalizing veterans' services in Massachusetts and making sure our veterans receive the resources, benefits, and support they deserve,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “From appointing Secretary Santiago and building up the Executive Office of Veterans Services, to filing the HERO Act, to leading transformational projects at our Veterans Homes in Chelsea and Holyoke, we are making sure that Massachusetts delivers world-class care to those who have heroically served our country.”

“Supporting our veterans is personal for me. All three of my brothers served in the military. I pushed for oversight to address the failures of the old Chelsea Soldiers Home facility, and today's grand opening of the newly constructed veterans home in Chelsea is a new chapter to ensure our veterans get the care they've earned and deserve,” said Senator Elizabeth Warren. “I'm thankful for Governor Healey and her team and for Secretary McDonough for their tireless work to ensure this veterans home provides first-rate service to our vets.”

The officials visited the home today and toured the state-of-the-art facility, exploring its features and amenities, including the rehabilitation room and environmentally sustainable elements. Additionally, the delegation visited veteran residents residing in the building. The day concluded with a speaking program and official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“Our mission is to honor those who have selflessly served our nation,” said Secretary Jon Santiago. “Although we can’t change the past, we can shape the future. The Veterans Home at Chelsea represents a pivotal juncture in our ongoing mission to honor our veterans through top-tier care and support.”

Located atop Chelsea’s iconic Powder Horn Hill, the Veterans Home at Chelsea is a long-term care facility dedicated to serving the Commonwealth’s veterans. Designed to optimize natural light and provide breathtaking panoramic views of downtown Boston and the harbor, this groundbreaking facility consists of 154 private resident rooms organized around communal spaces and embraced by expansive courtyards. The building fosters a more nurturing and dignified living environment than other nursing homes by prioritizing individual privacy and autonomy while cultivating a sense of community through shared living spaces and support areas.

The Healey-Driscoll Administration utilized federal funding in its Capital Investment Plan (CIP) to construct new veterans homes in Chelsea and Holyoke. The federal government is offering up to 65 percent reimbursement for these projects, while the state is contributing a 35 percent match, resulting in a total five-year state investment of $280.1 million. The Chelsea Home is a $200 million project, with a significant portion covered by substantial federal investment.

The Home fulfills the Healey-Driscoll Administration’s pledge to climate resilience, achieving a 100% fossil-fuel-free status with 145 geothermal wells and a rooftop solar array. This initiative aligns seamlessly with the state's overarching sustainability objectives, striving to achieve LEED Platinum and Zero Net Energy certifications.

In October 2023, the Executive Office of Veterans Services announced that the Massachusetts Veterans Home at Chelsea (CHE) was awarded licensure by the Department of Public Health (DPH) and certification by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

Currently, 22 residents have moved into the new home, and all residents are expected to be fully moved into the new home by early 2024.

The opening of the new Veterans Homes in Chelsea builds on the progress the Healey-Driscoll Administration has already made to improve veteran services in Massachusetts. This summer, the administration broke ground on the Holyoke Veterans Home reconstruction project. Last month, Governor Healey filed the HERO Act to increase benefits, modernize services and promote inclusivity for Massachusetts veterans. This historic legislation marked the first time in 20 years that a Massachusetts Governor has specifically introduced a comprehensive and expansive legislative package dedicated to the welfare of veterans.

