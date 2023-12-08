New Simple Invention by Coates International, Ltd. that Could Counteract Global Warming and Help Save the Planet

THE COATES CHARCOAL AMBIENT AIR CLEANING SYSTEM

Wall Township, NJ, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air is a combination of different gases. Our earth’s atmosphere consists of approximately 78% Nitrogen and 21% Oxygen and also contains small amounts of Carbon Dioxide (CO 2 ), Neon (Ne), and Hydrogen (H 2 ). While air is mostly gas, it holds lots of tiny particles called aerosols. Air can also contain particles that cause air pollution, soot, smoke, vehicle exhaust and power plants. These pollutants can cause difficulty in breathing for people, plants and animals. During respiration, people and animals take in Oxygen from air and exhale Carbon Dioxide or CO 2 . Plants use this gas and sunlight to make food. Photosynthesis. With this process, plants shed Oxygen. Large amounts of CO 2 are produced from power plants, coal burning, oil and gasoline. Large amounts of CO 2 contribute to global warming. The air in our atmosphere around the earth acts as insulation that keeps the earth from getting too cold or too hot. Ozone, a gas in our atmosphere, protects us from too much sun rays.

This simple invention helps clear the air we breathe, extract the harmful emissions and particles HC, NOX, CO 2 , viruses and tiny microbial organisms, bioaerosols and more that we inhale every day of our life.

All vehicles with combustion engines have a radiator and fan for cooling the engine. The fan vacuums the air through the radiator to cool the engine. There are also fans that push the air through the radiator. The amount of air passing through the radiator is 2,500 cubic feet per minute (CFM). There are 1,490,298 vehicles on the road worldwide. If our air cleaning system is put into each vehicle, we could clean and purify 3,725,745,000 cubic feet of air per minute. This would have a tremendous positive impact on global warming and rid the world of many illnesses including lung and heart diseases. Plants and animals would benefit. The positive results would be endless.

The patented Coates Charcoal Magnetized Filter is treated with Oxygen to open up millions of tiny pores between the Carbon Atoms. The use of special manufacturing techniques results in highly porous charcoals that have surface areas of 300 to 2,000 square meter per gram. The Coates Charcoal Filter has a magnetic and chemical attraction for attaching the impurities and particles; soot smoke, Carbon Dioxide (CO 2 ), Ozone, (HC), (NOX) and other particles and gases that exist in our atmosphere. The filter can be washed or hosed down and reused or replaced once a year.

The Coates Charcoal Filtering System will be effective for extracting viruses out of our atmosphere and the purification of the air we breathe. This will help people with heart and lung diseases, while lowering the strain on Medicare. It will save plants, trees, etc.

The invention is a specifically designed magnetized charcoal filter that slides into place in front of the vehicle’s radiator or behind the radiator. It can, also, be used in engine generators. In a typical car, 2,500 cubic feet of air passing through the charcoal filter and the radiator per minute (CFM) will clean and purify a minimum of 3,725,745,000 cubic feet of air per minute around the world. The filters would cost approximately $7.00 each and could be fitted in minutes or fit into all new vehicles by the manufacturers. This system is applicable to generators, trucks, vans, busses, and all engines with radiators. This system will solve global warming within a very short time period. Only one year will make a tremendous difference in our atmosphere. This system should be mandated.

