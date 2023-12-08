Notice to Newbridge Securities Customers Who Suffered GWG L Bond Losses: Contact KlaymanToskes Immediately
KlaymanToskes Offers GWG L Bond Recovery Options for Newbridge Securities Customers who Suffered Investment LossesNEW YORK, NY, USA, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National investment loss attorneys KlaymanToskes encourages customers of Newbridge Securities who have suffered investment losses due to GWG L Bonds and/or other alternative investments to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.
KlaymanToskes currently represents L Bondholders around the nation in FINRA arbitration claims against brokerage firms and financial advisors who sold or recommended investments in GWG L Bonds. The L bonds were marketed by many brokerage firms, including Newbridge Securities, as safe and low-risk investments that were instead illiquid, high-risk, and speculative.
In January 2022, GWG stopped paying interest and principal payments to bondholders. Shortly thereafter, GWG Holdings, Inc. filed for bankruptcy, suspending their monthly dividends and leaving investors without access to their principal.
KlaymanToskes previously announced in June 2023 that GWG’s bankruptcy court authorized the sale of GWG Holdings’ primary asset: equity interest in Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF). However, since opening at $15 on its first day of trading, BENF has plummeted to less than $1. L bondholders are owed over $1.3 billion, however, GWG’s ability to monetize its equity interest in Beneficient remains speculative.
In August 2023, the GWG L Bonds were canceled, and investors were issued “Interests” in the Wind Down Trust, however, the value of the Interests and timeline for the bankruptcy’s resolution remain uncertain. KlaymanToskes believes it is in bondholders’ best legal interest to maximize their recovery of losses by filing FINRA arbitration claims against the brokerage firms and financial advisors who sold these illiquid investments.
GWG L Bondholders who suffered losses at Newbridge Securities and/or any other brokerage firm, are encouraged to contact attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or lawrence@klaymantoskes.com for a free and confidential consultation to discuss the FINRA arbitration process. We do not collect attorney’s fees unless we are able to obtain a financial recovery for you.
About KlaymanToskes
KlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $250 million in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.
