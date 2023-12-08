Conjugate Group Expands Services with Strategic Addition of Executive Search

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conjugate Group, a leading provider of Flexible Drug Development™ services, is proud to announce a strategic expansion of its service portfolio by adding Executive Search to its comprehensive suite of offerings.



As a trusted leader in Consulting and Contract Services, Conjugate Group has consistently demonstrated a commitment to innovation and client success throughout the clinical development lifecycle. The addition of Executive Search services marks a significant milestone in the company's dedication to providing end-to-end solutions that empower clients to navigate the complex landscape of drug development effectively.

Conjugate Group's Executive Search services will be led by industry experts, leveraging their deep understanding of the Biopharmaceutical sector to identify and secure top-tier executive talent. This strategic move is designed to meet the increasing demand for specialized recruitment solutions within the industry, ensuring that clients have access to the leadership expertise necessary for success in today's competitive environment.

Key Features of Conjugate Group's Executive Search Services:

Industry Expertise: A dedicated team with extensive knowledge of the Biopharmaceutical industry, ensuring a nuanced understanding of client needs and candidate qualifications. Tailored Solutions: Customized executive search strategies aligned with organizational goals, culture, and the unique demands of the drug development sector. Efficient Recruitment Process: Leveraging a well-established network and streamlined search methods to deliver rapid results, reducing time-to-fill for critical leadership positions.



Andrew Young, Co-Founder and CEO of Conjugate Group, expressed enthusiasm for the company's latest offering: "The inclusion of Executive Search services is a natural progression to our flexible drug development model. We have developed countless relationships with biopharma leadership in the last 20 years. We are confident this added service offering will enhance our ability to support organizations in building strong, visionary leadership teams."

For more information about Conjugate Group's Executive Search services or to explore how they can benefit your organization, please visit www.conjugategroup.com.

About Conjugate Group:

Conjugate Group, established in 2017, specializes in providing flexible Drug Development services to clients in the Biopharmaceutical industry, focusing on the clinical development lifecycle. As a leader in Consulting and Contract Services, the company offers individual resources, full-function outsourcing, and milestone-focused tactical teams to help clients operate effectively and efficiently. With a proven track record, Conjugate Group has assisted numerous companies in moving products into and through the Clinic, from initial IND through registration and commercial launch.

Contact Information:

Sean Malkus, Co-Founder and Managing Partner

smalkus@conjugategroup.com

781-496-2105

www.conjugategroup.com