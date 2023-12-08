Leobit Recognized as TOP Software Developer for Real Estate 2023
Clutch recognized Leobit among the Top Software Developers for Real Estate 2023.
“Being recognized as one of the top real estate software developers by Clutch is a remarkable achievement, showcasing Leobit’s strong proficiency in the real estate software and proptech domain”.”AUSTIN, TX, USA, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leobit, a full-cycle .NET, web, and mobile application development company, is happy to announce that Clutch recognized us among the Top Software Developers for Real Estate 2023. This remarkable achievement secures Leobit's place among the top 15 real estate software development companies globally.
— Oleksa Stelmakh, CEO of Leobit
For over 8 years Leobit has been developing tailored software solutions for the real estate sector, thereby amassing profound domain expertise. Our in-depth knowledge of the real estate industry and its regulations, coupled with exceptional technical proficiency, allows us to build even the most complex proptech solutions for our clients and address their biggest technical challenges.
Some of the proptech projects included in our portfolio:
- Custom proptech solutions that have been used by 1.5 million users
- Real estate investment management platform with over 1.4 billion real estate transactions
- Future-packed commercial real estate CRM
- Innovative security deposit solution for landlord-tenant relationships
- Powerful real estate search portal
Oleksa Stelmakh, CEO of Leobit: “Being recognized as one of the top real estate software developers by Clutch is a remarkable achievement, showcasing Leobit’s strong proficiency in the real estate software and proptech domain. I would like to express my gratitude to our team and all our valued customers who have made this accomplishment possible”.
Navigating in the complex proptech landscape, Leobit tackles the custom technology solutions needs of various real estate market players. Over the years, our team has successfully crafted tailored software solutions for real estate firms, proptech development companies, property owners, tenants, real estate brokers, landlords, property insurance firms, real estate finance firms, and other companies.
About Leobit
Leobit is a full-cycle .NET, web, and mobile application development provider for technology companies and startups primarily located in the US and the EU. With a special focus on real estate software and proptech development, we employ a wide array of technologies, including .NET, Angular, iOS, Android, Ruby, PHP, React, and Microsoft Azure, to deliver game-changing proptech solutions. Leobit has a representative office in Austin, TX (USA) and development centers in Lviv (Ukraine), Tallinn (Estonia), and Krakow (Poland).
About Clutch
Clutch is one of the biggest and the most reputable partner search and review platforms in the global IT market. Established in the heart of Washington, DC, Clutch committed to helping small, mid-market, and enterprise businesses identify and connect with the service providers they need to achieve their goals.
