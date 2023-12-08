IBN to Serve as Media Sponsor for Roth MKM’s 12th Annual Deer Valley Event

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN, an innovative corporate communications firm and content distributor, is delighted to announce its continued collaboration with ROTH MKM (“ROTH”) on the occasion of its 12th Annual Deer Valley Event, which is set to take place at the luxurious Montage Deer Valley in Utah from December 13th-16th, 2023.



This exclusive conference will bring together invited investors and C-suite executives from analyst-selected companies spanning various sectors, including sustainability, business services, consumer goods, oil and gas, healthcare, technology and media. The intimate atmosphere is designed to foster meaningful conversations and cultivate lasting professional relationships. IBN, serving as the media sponsor for the event, will leverage its comprehensive corporate communications solutions to expand the reach of the conference to a large audience of online investors.

“By combining intricate industry knowledge with access to a strong network of exciting companies and seasoned investors, ROTH has built a strong reputation for hosting highly productive and engaging events throughout multiple decades,” commented Jonathan Keim, communications director for IBN. “Our teams will leverage IBN’s expansive network of downstream publishing partners and strategically targeted social media channels to reach additional investors around the globe.”

During the four-day event, ROTH will organize one-on-one and small group private meetings between executive management of attending companies and institutional investors. These meetings will lay the foundation to assess synergies, explore opportunities and potential roadblocks, and pave the way for future collaboration.

Given prevailing high-interest rates, soaring debt levels, troubled treasury markets, slowing consumption, aging demographics and geopolitical tensions, which present considerable headwinds for the global economy, investors and management teams are keenly aware of the importance of cautiously navigating this new environment. With the unpredictability of economic events and tightening financial conditions, ready capital must now explore a wide range of opportunities across several different domains. The 12th Annual Deer Valley Event offers the ideal platform for investors and business leaders to strengthen industry links and explore additional pathways.

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Media Contact:

IBN

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com