CHOU2 PHARMA Takes Center Stage as Local Host of Philadelphia iHeartRadio & Q102’s Jingle Ball Backstage Lounge on December 12

- Event to include appearances by Usher, Jelly Roll, and OneRepublic and pre-event chances to win concert tickets -

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHOU2 PHARMA (or CHOU2), a veterinary health supplement company leveraging pure, proprietary, and unconditionally clean cannabinoid products for pets, is proud to announce its local sponsorship of the Backstage Lounge at the highly anticipated, sold-out Philadelphia Jingle Ball on Tuesday, December 12. In a festive celebration of music and compassion, Chou2 Pharma is dedicated to making a lasting impact on the lives of animals in need.



“As part of our commitment to animal welfare, Chou2 is partnering with North Shore Animal League America to raise funds and awareness through a backstage adoption event with some of their available puppies,” said Alexandra Wakim, CEO of Chou2 Pharma. “The Backstage Lounge will be a hub for musical excitement, featuring Usher, Jelly Roll, OneRepublic, Big Time Rush, Doechii, David Kushner, and (G)I-DLE, and will be hosted by Elvis Duran and Q102’s most popular personalities. Most importantly, it will be a platform to advocate for the well-being of our four-legged friends.

“Chou2 Pharma invites everyone to join in the giving spirit this season, especially to the loving animals in our lives who cannot speak for themselves. In this spirit, we are thrilled to introduce a monetary donation of $15,000 for North Shore Animal League America, emphasizing our dedication to supporting successful adoptions – which starts with the right adoption partner, like North Shore, and is furthered by the right tools, like our natural calming, digestive, and comfort products. Additionally, we will extend a donation of $10,000 to another outstanding shelter, which will be announced on our website and social media closer to Christmas. Our followers can nominate their local shelters through our Instagram, @chou2pharma.

“Chou2 is thrilled to sponsor the backstage lounge in our founding city of Philadelphia. We are also spreading the love well beyond the tristate area, and we have gifted two lucky Olivia Rodrigo fans tickets and accommodations for z100 Jingle Ball, which takes place on December 8. Additionally, Chou2 is preparing to donate over $50,000 worth of our high-quality cannabinoid products, including Chill, Digest, Comfort and Senior Comfort, to shelters nationwide,” concluded Wakim.

Join Chou2 Pharma at the King of Prussia PetSmart location (131 Town Center Road, KOP) on Sunday, December 10th for an opportunity to win Q102 Jingle Ball tickets and learn more about the natural, unconditionally clean products Chou2 has to offer!

About CHOU2 PHARMA

CHOU2 PHARMA uses proprietary science to manufacture plant-based pet supplements, formulated with unparalleled precision unseen in the current market. Leveraging pure, isolated cannabinoids, and 0% THC, the current products support canine calming, digestion, hips and joints, and senior comfort. Committed to consistent formulas and improved bioavailability, CHOU2 PHARMA guarantees satisfaction for its easy-to-use, pet-, owner- and veterinarian-approved, third-party tested, THC-Free products. Supplements can be purchased from veterinary distributors, affiliate partners, direct online and at select PetSmart locations. Future includes species expansion and entry to drug market/pharma partnership. The company is headquartered in Philadelphia and more information is available at https://chou2pharma.com/

CHOU2 PHARMA Contact:

Co-CEO Alexandra Wakim, alexandra.wakim@chou2pharma.com, (610) 724-8877