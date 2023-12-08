Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,246 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,296 in the last 365 days.

Water Tower Research US Climate Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the US Climate Hybrid Investor Conference sponsored by Water Tower Research and Virtual Investor Conferences, held December 7th, are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/47K6Xfp

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.

December 7th

Presentation Ticker(s)
Opening Remarks from Water Tower Research
--Shawn Severson, Co-Founder and President
TECO 2030 ASA OTCQX: TECFF | OSE: TECO
Loop Industries Inc. NASDAQ: LOOP
Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. NYSE American: OPTT
UGE International Ltd. OTCQB: UGEIF | TSXV: UGE
RE Royalties Ltd. OTCQX: RROYF | TSXV: RE
ReVolve Renewable Power Corp. OTCQB: REVVF | TSXV: REVV
Panel: “Looking at Climate Investing in 2024 and Beyond”
Lucosky BrookmanRE Royalties Ltd., and Green Impact Exchange
SES AI Corporation NYSE: SES
Greenland Technologies Holding Corp. NASDAQ: GTEC
Soluna Holdings, Inc. NASDAQ: SLNH
Gevo Inc. NASDAQ: GEVO
The Metals Company NASDAQ: TMC
Base Carbon Inc. OTCQX: BCBNF | NEO: BCBN
Alternus Energy Group plc OSE: ALT


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Water Tower Research US Climate Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more