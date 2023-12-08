Navitas “Electrify Our World™” at CES 2024

From EVs to AI data centers, and renewables to mobile fast charging, next-gen GaN and SiC replace legacy silicon chips in a diverse $22B/yr market

TORRANCE, Calif., Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company and industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and silicon carbide (SiC) technology, announced participation in CES 2024 (Las Vegas, NV, January 9th-12th, 2024). Navitas was recently awarded Forbes’ Top 50 America’s Most Successful Small Companies.

Navitas’ GaNFast™ power ICs integrate GaN power, sensing, control and advanced safety features in a single device. Robust, high-voltage, high-efficiency GeneSiC™ SiC semiconductors are optimized for reliable operation in harsh-environment, high-power designs.

With a mission to “Electrify our World™”, Navitas invites visitors to discover how next-gen GaN and SiC technology improve the performance, efficiency and adoption of mobile fast charging, EVs, solar, energy storage, home appliance/industrial, and AI data center power. Navitas senior executives and technology experts will highlight complete new system platform designs for EV, solar, data center, mobile and motor drive that feature new product technology platforms including GaNSafe, GeneSiC Gen-3 Fast, and Gen-4 GaNFast Half-Bridge.

Further end-user benefits include increased portability, longer range, faster charging, and grid-independence, plus a focus on how low-carbon-footprint GaN and SiC technology can save over 6 Gtons/yr CO 2 by 2050.

"Since our first CES in 2018, Navitas has grown and diversified in technology, applications, markets and geographies, to match CES’ own growth and diversity in customer attendees,” said Gene Sheridan, Navitas’ co-founder, and CEO. “GaN and SiC accelerate us away from fossil fuels to ‘Electrify Our World™’ with renewable sources and efficient uses of electricity. They’re disruptive, displacement technology upgrades from legacy silicon chips, enabling smaller, lighter, more-efficient, faster-charging and longer-range power solutions, with lower system costs.”

To schedule a meeting with Navitas at CES ( Tech West / Venetian, #29-335 ), please select a day and time, or email info@navitassemi.com .

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, data center, mobile and consumer. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending. As of August 2023, over 100 million GaN and 12 million SiC units have been shipped, and with the industry’s first and only 20-year GaNFast warranty. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

