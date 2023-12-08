Blue Star Foods Attains Green Rating in Latest EcoVadis Scorecard

Significant Upgrade from Previous Rating

Miami, FL, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Star Foods Corp., (“Blue Star,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”) (NASDAQ: BSFC), an integrated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) sustainable seafood company with a focus on Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems (RAS), is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a Green Rating in its latest EcoVadis scorecard. EcoVadis is the world’s largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings.

John Keeler, Chairman and CEO of Blue Star Foods, commented, “Our score of 53 for a Green Rating is a considerable upgrade from our previous Yellow Rating of 40, and now above the average rating of 40-45 for company our size. Additionally, we have been awarded a bronze medal in recognition of our sustainability reporting achievements. This is an outstanding achievement for a company our size with the limited actions/documentation we have been able generating on the last couple of years (post COVID). We can grow further by making some relatively small efforts and frequent reporting that can also help us monitor the supply chain for issues.”

Most of the subcategories scores, Environment, Labor & Human and Sustainable Procurement, have been rated Good to Advanced. There is more work to be done in Ethics & information security.

EcoVadis is a globally recognized assessment platform that rates businesses' sustainability based on four key categories: environmental impact, labor, and. human rights standards, ethics, and procurement practices. EcoVadis’ mission is to provide reliable, globally recognized sustainability ratings and insights, enabling all companies to reduce risk, drive improvement and accelerate positive impact on our planet and society.

EcoVadis helps you manage ESG risk and compliance, meet corporate sustainability goals, and drive impact at scale by guiding the sustainability performance improvement of your company and your value chain.

EcoVadis has screened over 1.6 million companies and rated over 100,000 companies in over 175 countries and ranging over 200 industries.

