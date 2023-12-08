Phoenix-based General Contractor, AZ Neighbor, Sets New Standards in Home Design and Remodeling

Phoenix, Arizona – AZ Neighbor, a leading general contractor based in Phoenix, Arizona, is making waves and setting new standards for innovative and trend-setting projects in the Phoenix home design and remodeling industry. With a commitment to transforming kitchen, home, and bathroom spaces, AZ Neighbor’s design team is at the forefront of designer trends, offering clients tailored solutions that breathe new life into their homes while significantly increasing property value.

The experienced design team at AZ Neighbor collaborates closely with clients throughout the design and remodeling process. Whether working directly with a client to bring the client’s vision to life, generating new and creative ideas internally, or drawing inspiration from the latest trends seen on popular social media platforms such as Instagram and Pinterest, AZ Neighbor ensures each project is unique, reflecting the client’s style and preferences.

“At AZ Neighbor, we understand that each home is as unique as its owner. Our design team is dedicated to creating spaces that meet our clients’ specifications and exceed their expectations,” says Kristen Ongstad, lead interior designer at AZ Neighbor.

The company’s commitment to staying ahead of designer trends is evident in its approach to kitchen, home, and bathroom remodels. By embracing innovation and utilizing a range of design influences, AZ Neighbor brings a fresh and professional perspective to each project, resulting in spaces that are aesthetically pleasing, functional, and in line with contemporary design sensibilities.

AZ Neighbor invites homeowners in Phoenix and the surrounding cities to explore their website at azneighbor.com to discover more about their services and view a portfolio of their impressive design and remodeling projects.

About AZ Neighbor:

AZ Neighbor is a reputable general contractor based in Phoenix, Arizona, specializing in kitchen, home, and bathroom remodels. With a commitment to excellence, the company’s design team collaborates closely with clients to create personalized spaces that elevate both aesthetics and functionality. For more information, visit azneighbor.com.

