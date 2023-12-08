Vietnamese, Belarusian PMs hail growing ties, economic cooperation

VIETNAM, December 8 - HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his Belarusian counterpart Roman Golovchenko hailed positive developments in economic, trade and investment cooperation during official talks in Hà Nội on Friday.

In the first Việt Nam visit by a Belarusian government leader in 12 years, PM Golovchenko said that Belarus appreciates the long-term ties between the two countries and sees Việt Nam as one of its priority partners in Southeast Asia.

The two countries have been working to implement the free trade agreement between Việt Nam and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), of which Belarus is a member, and agreed that they need to further explore the bilateral relations’ potential.

The US$15 million investment project for “MAZ Auto Manufacturing and Assembly Plant” of Belarus in Hưng Yên Province has been progressing, while the two countries are looking into establishing joint ventures in industries that fit their respective strengths and needs.

Việt Nam and Belarus also agreed to strive for higher turnover and facilitate the access of each country’s goods to the other’s market, especially agricultural and aquatic products, dairy products, fertilisers and tractors.

During the talks, the two PMs emphasised on the importance of continued delegation exchanges at all levels and channels, as well as the effective implementation of existing cooperation mechanisms.

The two countries will also maintain the close coordination and support for each other at multilateral forums, especially the United Nations.

PM Chính said that Việt Nam is willing to be a point of connection for Belarus to strengthen cooperation with ASEAN, and asked that Belarus support Việt Nam’s and ASEAN’s stance on the East Sea (internationally called the South China Sea) issues.

The two leaders also agreed to expand cooperation to areas of high potential such as information technology, digital transformation, education and training, scientific research, culture, tourism and people exchanges.

They gave high regard to the cooperation agreement between Hà Nội and Minsk signed during the visit, as well as the education cooperation agreement signed in June this year which helped increase exchanges between students, lecturers and experts.

The government leaders also hoped that the bilateral visa exemption for ordinary passport holders signed during this visit, and the 2023-25 cultural cooperation programme signed in May this year will help boost collaboration in cultural, tourism and people exchanges between the two countries.

PM Chính sent his gratitude to the Belarusian leaders and government for creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in living, working and studying in Belarus, and hoped that this support will be continued in the future.

Following the talks, the PM Chính and PM Golovchenko witnessed the signing ceremony for agreements regarding transferring sentenced persons; visa exemption for ordinary passport holders; cooperation and information exchange in nuclear safety and protection against radiation; and the official dissemination of Vietnamese national standards in Belarus.

As part of PM Golovchenko’s visit to Việt Nam, a Belarusian-Vietnamese business forum was held on Thursday in HCM City, attracting more than 100 firms from both countries. — VNS