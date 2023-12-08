Sexologist Madison Gulli to be Featured on Close Up Radio

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Madison Gulli is a professional known as a sexologist, which is not a term everyone will immediately get, but makes perfect sense—she is a trained clinical psychotherapist who focuses on issues that relate to sex. After obtaining her Master’s Degree and Licensure in Marital and Family Therapy, Madison decided the area she wanted to focus on next was sex, which can actually be a mental health issue but is often just a matter of wanting to have more enjoyable sexual relations..

She coaches people on many things that can interfere with their bliss—whether it is a matter of fears, rigid cultural upbringing, changing hormones due to childbirth or aging, or loss of libido. Many occurrences– even just the pressure of managing bills and daily life—can leave people feeling they are not themselves. Add in family demands and depressing current events, and it’s difficult to maintain one’s enthusiasm nowadays.

“People should not be too worried about life, and particularly, a sex life. Individuals, both men and women, need to be adventurous, playful. To remember what fun and enjoyment are really about. Once we grow from child to adult, we can forget what it is like to be so curious.”

Madison delves into a lot of different topics related to joy, including technique and intimacy. Once a month, she teaches a Master Class on a specific theme--such as how to increase stamina, getting in touch with your body, or what to do if you and your partner have unique needs. Madison does these sessions in a streaming video format that lets people learn at their own pace. She says people really like to please their partners, and that learning to ask for things, try new skills, or just relax and be comfortable together, are all vital. Having conversations and sharing feelings are also important to happier intimate relationships.

Madison also enlightens people on the goddess philosophy and the history of women being the center of historical and religious matters. She says women tend to become the nurturers, the caretakers, and the givers, and can forget they are entitled to things too.

Giving and receiving pleasure, she says, should not be a teeter totter. Both men and woman need to understand they can give or accept pleasure without a sense of obligation.

“Sometimes one partner, or a couple, will come to realize that what happened in the past may not be sufficient now. They want to deepen their understanding of different skills and techniques. To learn to relate to the other one with a richer level of intimacy. I help them achieve their goals.”

So, while Madison has all that training and certification in therapy, and has worked in the wellness field, her coaching is not immediately a case of talk therapy or peeling away the mental and emotional layers. It is not always about helping people cope better with life’s multiple demands or unexpected crises like Covid-19. With her Sexologist practice, it is usually just about making your sex life a priority and having better sex.

