DTE Energy issues dividend

Company continues more than 100-year history of issuing cash dividend

Detroit, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DETROIT, Dec. 8, 2023 (NYSE: DTE) — The DTE Energy Board of Directors declared a $1.02 per share dividend on its common stock payable Jan. 15, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business Dec. 18, 2023.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.3 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on custom energy solutions, renewable energy generation, and energy marketing and trading. Through our commitment to cleaner energy, DTE Electric plans to reduce CO 2 emissions by 90% and DTE Gas will plan to reduce methane emissions by 80% by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric and DTE Gas aspire to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com/dteenergy.

Pete Ternes DTE Energy 3132355555 kayla.chriss@dteenergy.com