Private 5G/4G Network Deployment Tracker Market, Key Players, Demands, Scope, Size, Share and Forecasts 2023 - 2030

PUNE, INDIA, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Historically a niche segment of the wider cellular communications industry, private 5G/4G cellular networks – also referred to as NPNs (Non-Public Networks) in 3GPP terminology – have rapidly gained popularity in recent years due to privacy, security, reliability and performance advantages over public mobile networks and competing wireless technologies as well as their potential to replace hardwired connections with non-obstructive wireless links.
Private cellular networks are continuing their upward trajectory with deployments targeting a multitude of use cases across various industries, ranging from localized wireless systems for dedicated connectivity in factories, warehouses, mines, power plants, substations, offshore wind farms, oil and gas facilities, construction sites, maritime ports, airports, hospitals, office buildings and university campuses to regional and nationwide sub-1 GHz private wireless broadband networks for utilities, FRMCS (Future Railway Mobile Communication System)-ready networks for train-to-ground communications, and hybrid government-commercial public safety LTE networks, as well as rapidly deployable systems such as the German Armed Forces' ZNV (Deployable Cellular Networks) solution, Hsinchu City Fire Department's satellite-backhauled portable 5G network for emergency communications and BBC's (British Broadcasting Corporation) temporary private 5G network used during King Charles' coronation. Custom-built cellular networks have also been implemented in locations as remote as Antarctica and there are even plans for installations on the moon's surface and outer space.
SNS Telecom & IT estimates that global spending on private 5G and 4G LTE network infrastructure for vertical industries will grow at a CAGR of approximately 18% between 2023 and 2026, eventually accounting for more than $6.4 Billion by the end of 2026. As much as 40% of these investments – nearly $2.8 Billion – will be directed towards the build-out of standalone private 5G networks that will become the predominant wireless communications medium to support the ongoing Industry 4.0 revolution for the digitization and automation of manufacturing and process industries. This unprecedented level of growth is likely to transform private cellular networks into an almost parallel equipment ecosystem to public mobile operator infrastructure in terms of market size by the late 2020s.
The ""Private 5G/4G Network Deployment Tracker Market & Forecasts: 2023 – 2030"" datasheet includes an extensive database of more than 6,400 global private 5G/4G network engagements across 120 countries – as of Q4’2023. In addition, it provides global and regional market size forecasts from 2023 to 2030. The forecasts cover three infrastructure submarkets, two technology generations, four spectrum licensing models, 15 vertical industries and five regional markets.
Database Details & Forecast Segmentation
The following details are included in the global database of private 5G/4G network engagements:
Date
Region
Country
Vertical Industry
Customer/Project Name
Suppliers & Integrators
Air Interface Technology
Spectrum
Deployment Status
Summary
Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:
Infrastructure Submarkets
RAN (LTE & 5G NR Radio Access Network)
Base Station RUs (Radio Units)
DUs/CUs (Distributed & Centralized Baseband Units)
Mobile Core (EPC & 5GC)
User Plane Functions
Control Plane Functions
Transport Network (Fronthaul, Midhaul & Backhaul)
Fiber & Wireline
Microwave
Satellite Communications
Technology Generations
LTE
5G
Cell Sizes
Small Cells
Indoor
Outdoor
Macrocells
Spectrum Licensing Models
Mobile Operator-Owned Spectrum
Wide Area Licensed Spectrum
Shared & Local Area Licensed Spectrum
Unlicensed Spectrum
Frequency Ranges
Low-Band (Sub-1 GHz)
Mid-Band (1-6 GHz)
High-Band mmWave (Millimeter Wave)
End User Markets
Vertical Industries
Agriculture
Aviation
Broadcasting
Construction
Education
Forestry
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Military
Mining
Oil & Gas
Ports & Maritime Transport
Public Safety
Railways
Utilities
Others
Offices, Buildings & Corporate Campuses
Regional Markets
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Middle East & Africa
Latin & Central America
Countires Covered
Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Andorra, Angola, Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Argentina, Armenia, Aruba, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belgium, Belize, Benin, Bermuda, Bhutan, Bolivia, Bosnia Herzegovina, Botswana, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Brunei, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, Canada, Cape Verde, Cayman Islands, Central African Republic, Chad, Chile, China, Cocos Islands, Colombia, Comoros Islands, Congo, Cook Islands, Costa Rica, Côte d'Ivoire, Croatia, Cuba, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Democratic Rep of Congo (ex-Zaire), Denmark, Djibouti, Dominica, Dominican Republic, East Timor, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Estonia, Ethiopia, Faroe Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Finland, France, French Guiana, French Polynesia (ex-Tahiti), French West Indies, Gabon, Gambia, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Gibraltar, Greece, Greenland, Grenada, Guam, Guatemala, Guernsey, Guinea Republic, Guinea-Bissau, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Isle of Man, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Jersey, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kirghizstan, Kiribati, Korea, Kosovo, Kuwait, Laos, Latvia, Lebanon, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macau, Macedonia, Madagascar, Malawi, Malaysia, Maldives, Mali, Malta, Marshall Islands, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mexico, Moldova, Monaco, Mongolia, Montenegro, Montserrat, Morocco, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, Nepal, Netherlands, Netherlands Antilles, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Niger, Nigeria, Niue, North Korea, Northern Marianas, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Palau, Palestine, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Réunion, Romania, Russia, Rwanda, Samoa, Samoa (American), Sao Tomé & Principe, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Solomon Islands, Somalia, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, St Kitts & Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent & The Grenadines, Sudan, Suriname, Swaziland, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria, Tajikistan, Taiwan, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tonga, Trinidad & Tobago, Tunisia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Turks & Caicos Islands, UAE, Uganda, UK, Ukraine, Uruguay, US Virgin Islands, USA, Uzbekistan, Vanuatu, Venezuela, Vietnam, Yemen, Zambia, Zimbabwe.
List of Companies Mentioned
10T Tech, 1NCE, 1oT, 29Metals, 3D-P, 3GPP (Third Generation Partnership Project), 450 MHz Alliance, 450connect, 4K Solutions, 4RF, 5G Campus Network Alliance, 5G Forum (South Korea), 5G Health Association, 5G Media Initiative, 5G OI Lab (5G Open Innovation Lab), 5GAA (5G Automotive Association), 5G-ACIA (5G Alliance for Connected Industries and Automation), 5GAIA (5G Applications Industry Array), 5GCT (5G Catalyst Technologies), 5GDNA (5G Deterministic Networking Alliance), 5GFF (5G Future Forum), 5G-MAG (5G Media Action Group), 5GMF (Fifth Generation Mobile Communication Promotion Forum, Japan), 5GSA (5G Slicing Association), 6G Finland, 6GEM Consortium, 6G-IA (6G Smart Networks and Services Industry Association), 6G-RIC (Research and Innovation Cluster), 6Harmonics/6WiLInk, 6WIND, 7Layers, 7P (Seven Principles), A Beep/Diga-Talk+, A*STAR (Agency for Science, Technology and Research, Singapore), A1 Hrvatska, A1 Telekom Austria Group, A10 Networks, A5G Networks, AAEON Technology, Aalborg University, Aalto University, AAR (Association of American Railroads), Aarna Networks, ABB, ABB Robotics, ABDI (Brazilian Agency for Industrial Development), ABEL Mobilfunk, ABiT Corporation, ABP (Associated British Ports), ABS, Abside Networks, Abu Dhabi Police, Accedian, AccelerComm, Accelink Technologies, Accelleran, Accenture, ACCESS CO., Access Spectrum, Accesso, AccessParks, ACCF (Australasian Critical Communications Forum), Accton Technology Corporation, Accuver, ACE Technologies, AceAxis, AceTel (Ace Solutions), Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, ACMA (Australian Communications and Media Authority), ACOME, ACPS (Albemarle County Public Schools), ACS (Applied Computer Solutions), Actelis Networks, Actemium (VINCI Energies), Action Technologies (Shenzhen Action Technologies), Actiontec Electronics, Active911, Actus Networks, AD Plastik, Adani Data Networks, Adani Group, Adax, Adcor Magnet Systems, Addis Ababa Light Rail, Adecoagro, Adelaide Airport, Adeunis, ADF (Australian Defence Force), ADI (Analog Devices, Inc.), Adif (Spanish Railway Infrastructure Administrator), Adif AV (Alta Velocidad), ADLINK Technology, ADMIE/IPTO (Independent Power Transmission Operator, Greece), ADNOC (Abu Dhabi National Oil Company), ADRF (Advanced RF Technologies), ADT, Adtran, ADVA, Advanced Energy Industries, AdvanceTec Industries, Advantech, Advantech Wireless Technologies, AE Aerospace, AECC (Aero Engine Corporation of China), AECC Commercial Aircraft Engine Company, AEG, Aegex Technologies, Aerial Applications, Aeris, Aero Wireless Group, AeroFarms, AeroMobile Communications, Aerostar International, Aethertek, Aetna Group, AFC (Asian Football Confederation), Affarii Technologies, Affirmed Networks, AFL Global, AFRY, AGC, AGCO Corporation, AGCOM (Communications Regulatory Authority, Italy), Agile (Agile Interoperable Solutions), AGIS (Advanced Ground Information Systems), AGM Mobile, Agnico Eagle Mines, AG-Placid, AgriFood Connect, Agroamb, Aguas de Valencia, AGURRE (Association of Major Users of Operational Radio Networks, France), AH NET (MVM NET), AI-LINK, AINA Wireless, Air China, Air France, Airband Community Internet, Airbus, Airfide Networks, Airgain, AirHop Communications, Airlinq, Airport Authority Hong Kong, Airspan Networks and More ...
