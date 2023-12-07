MediWales Innovation Awards 2023

7th December 2023

On Thursday 7th December 2023, MediWales held our eighteenth annual MediWales Innovation Awards dinner at the Mercure Holland House hotel, Cardiff.

The MediWales Innovation Awards celebrate the fantastic achievements of the Welsh NHS and Welsh life science companies and is an excellent opportunity to engage with professionals from our community.

We welcomed over 300 guests from across the life science industry and health and care sector in Wales for a fantastic night celebrating the innovative and collaborative successes of the sectors.

This event was held in collaboration with Welsh Government and Health and Care Research Wales.

During the course of the evening MediWales presented twelve awards to successful applicants from industry and health and care.

The MediWales Innovation Awards were split into six Industry Award categories and six Health and Care Award categories.

And the winners are…

Scaling Up Innovation and Transformation Award – Awarded to a change initiative that has led to the positive, sustained transformation of a health or social care service, model or technology that has demonstrated impact through being shared and implemented at scale, enabling others to benefit from the innovation and the lessons learnt along the way

Winner: Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board

The IBEX Galen AI Prostate application, developed under an SBRI project at BCUHB and then extended to Swansea Bay and Aneurin Bevan Health Boards, represents a significant advancement in prostatic cancer diagnosis. Utilising cloud-based image analysis and heat map technology, the application enhances the accuracy of cancer detection and grading. This innovation aligns with Wales’ digital and data strategy, addressing growing challenges due to workforce limitations and increasing workloads. This approach improves patient outcomes by early cancer detection and facilitates remote working for pathologists.

The Scaling Up Innovation and Transformation Award was supported by Life Science Industry and presented by Dr Rob Orford, Chief Scientific Adviser for Health, Welsh Government.

Health and Social Care Research Partnership with Industry Award – Awarded to personnel who have partnered with industry to deliver a project or developed a collaboration with a particular focus on health and/or social care research.

Winner: Cardiff School of Medicine Division of Cancer & Genetics and Alesi Surgical

Cardiff School of Medicine Division of Cancer & Genetics and Alesi Surgical explored the use of Ultravision, a technology developed by Cardiff-based Alesi Surgical, to reduce viral infections in surgical settings.

Addressing the indirect impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on surgical procedures, the team demonstrated Ultravision’s ability to capture and inactivate viruses in aerosols, potentially allowing surgeries to continue safely during a pandemic. The collaboration combined medical device expertise and academic research, leading to advancements in surgical safety. The project, which engaged with healthcare professionals and shared findings publicly, has shown the potential to reduce hospital-acquired infections, improving NHS efficiency.

The Health and Social Care Research Partnership with Industry Award was supported by Health and Care Research Wales and presented by Felicity Waters, Head of Communications, Engagement and Involvement, Health and Care Research Wales.

Technology and Digital Impact Award – Awarded to a technological and/or digital innovation from across health and care that is having a positive impact on people in Wales

Winner: Swansea Bay University Health Board

Swansea Bay University Health Board has developed Signal, a digital patient flow system, enhancing healthcare efficiency and patient experience. The system centralises essential information, improving in-patient management and reducing hospital stays. Signal has also supported staff members, including nurses, doctors, and social workers, by saving time and improving patient flow. It addresses key healthcare challenges like, inappropriate admissions, and emergency department crowding. Signal has the potential to improve patient care across NHS Wales. Signal exemplifies the transformative impact of digital innovation in healthcare. Offering a scalable solution for enhancing patient outcomes and resource efficiency nationwide.

The Technology and Digital Impact Award was supported by Net Consulting and presented by Mike Emery, Chief Digital and Innovation Officer, Welsh Government.

NHS Wales Working with Industry Award – Awarded to NHS Wales personnel who have collaborated with industry on a project that has resulted in major impact and benefit.

Winner: The All-Wales Medical Genomics Service, Cardiff & Vale University Health Board and Illumina

The All-Wales Medical Genomics Service, based in Cardiff and Vale UHB and Illumina have developed a ground-breaking liquid biopsy test using circulating tumour DNA for rapid cancer genome identification, with the potential to bypass invasive tissue biopsies in the future. This innovation, part of the QuicDNA project, accelerates access to targeted cancer treatments, with its aim to improve patient outcomes. QuicDNA addresses the lengthy diagnostic pathway for lung cancer, aiming to deliver faster diagnostic testing in line with recommended national standards. The project has already delivered targeted treatments to lung cancer patients and will result in cost savings by reducing the need for repeat biopsies. QuicDNA is an example of effective industry-health collaboration, aligning with the Welsh Government’s vision for health and social care, and could become a standard diagnostic approach in NHS within the UK.

The NHS Wales Working with Industry Award was supported by Fujifilm UK Medical Systems and presented by Huw Shurmer, Strategic Relationship Manager, Fujifilm UK Medical Systems.

Social Care Innovation through Collaboration Award – Awarded to personnel who have collaborated to innovate on a social care project that has resulted in major impact and benefit.

Winner: Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board, Speech & Language Therapy, Community Integrated Service

This collaborative project brought together multiple agencies, including care homes, NHS departments, and Technology Enabled Care Cymru, to co-develop an integrated service for managing swallowing, nutrition, and medication in care homes. The project aimed to reduce hospital admissions by providing early intervention and preventive care. It streamlined access to specialist services, reducing wait times significantly and improving health outcomes for residents.

Engaging deeply with care home staff and residents, the project prioritised their needs and preferences, leading to improved well-being and quality of life for the residents. The collaboration led to substantial cost savings and a 55% reduction in potential hospital admissions.

The Social Care Innovation through Collaboration Award was supported by GX Design and presented by Baroness Ilora Finlay, Chair and Crossbench Peer, Bevan Commission and House of Lords.

Health and Social Care Judges Award – Awarded to the applicant that embodies the spirit of the MediWales Innovation Awards and for their overall contribution to healthcare delivery in Wales.

Winner: Hywel Dda University Health Board Primary Care, Community Pharmacy

The Community Pharmacy Urinary Tract Infection Service provides timely antibiotics to treat Uncomplicated Lower UTI in non-pregnant female patients aged 16 to 64 years. This service offers consultations in community pharmacies, where pharmacists also educate patients on UTI prevention and self-management. It aligns with the UK’s antimicrobial resistance plan and Wales’ strategy for healthcare provision close to home. Feedback from patients has been overwhelmingly positive, with many preferring the pharmacy service over traditional GP appointments.

The Health and Social Care Judges Award was supported by Welsh Government and presented by Tom James, Head of Innovation, Welsh Government.

Partnership with the NHS Award – Awarded for the development of a partnership in collaboration with the NHS that has/will improved their business performance and has benefited patient care within the NHS.

Winner: The Community Wellness Company working with Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board

Since 2021, Community Wellness have been spearheading alternatives to the current medical approach to health, wellbeing and healing. Their community engagement work has identified mental ill health and inability to access meaningful support as a priority.

The Community Wellness model is an evidence-based trauma-informed, psychosocial model which takes a non- pathologising approach to mental ill health recognising that emotional distress and pain are normal human responses to stressful and traumatic experiences and environments.

The Partnership with the NHS Award was supported by Space 2B at the Maltings and presented by Mark Briggs, Asst. Director of Innovation, Cardiff and Vale University Health Board.

Innovation Award – Awarded for the development of innovative technology, design and or processes that has produced a major improvement in business performance.

Winner: Copner Biotech

Since its establishment in 2020, Copner Biotech has specialised in 3D and 4D cell culture technologies. The company’s GRAPE technology provides consistent, reliable 3D printing, and streamlines the modelling process. Alongside GRAPE, the company has developed a patented inkjet bioprinting method that enables the printing of low viscosity materials into intricate structures. This capability is particularly relevant for producing vascularised tissues for medical research, reducing reliance on animal testing. Copner Biotech has also secured Horizon 2020 funding, which supports its negative space inkjet printing projects in regenerative medicine.

The Innovation Award was supported by Development Bank of Wales and presented by Dr Richard Thompson, Senior Investment Executive, Development Bank of Wales.

Start Up Award – Awarded to a newly established company in the healthcare sector that shows a promising future.

Winner: Ambrose Healthcare

Ambrose Healthcare is a specialist rare disease pharmaceutical company, focused on matching the unmet needs of rare disease patients with new approved treatments. There are 10,000 rare diseases that affects 1 in 10 people globally, 94% do not have an FDA approved treatment.

Ambrose Healthcare has an experienced management team with deep knowledge of

pharmaceuticals and rare disease drug development and regulation. The team is addressing a large unmet clinical need, with a new business model, acquiring late-stage rare disease drug treatments, for supply via Named Patient early access programs, completion of clinical development and sales & marketing, post regulatory approvals.

The Start Up Award was supported by Biophys and presented by James Preece, Business Development Consultant, Biophys.

Outstanding Achievement Award – Awarded for an achievement that has had a significant or vital impact on the company and market.

Winner: Biodexa Pharmaceuticals

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals’ pioneering work with the anticancer drug panobinostat and their MidaSolve™ technology, has enabled the first water-soluble form of the drug, MTX110, to enter clinical trials. The technology has enabled delivery directly to the brain tumour maximising drug concentrations where it is needed while minimising exposure to the rest of the body. Two trials in children with the incurable and hitherto largely untreatable cancer, has demonstrated encouraging overall survival and demonstrated that local delivery has avoided serious side effects. The company’s progress has attracted significant investor interest and results have been presented at a number of global conferences.

The Outstanding Achievement Award was supported by Abel + Imray and presented by Peri Jones, Attorney, Abel + Imray.

Export Achievement Award – Awarded for maximising opportunities to exploit and develop new markets or outstanding performance in other areas of international trade.

Winner: Brainbox

Brainbox, a global leader in non-invasive brain stimulation and imaging solutions, has achieved a 181% increase in export sales over the last three years. Last year alone showed a 31% rise. Strategic expansion into key territories like Canada, China, Germany, and Ukraine has consolidated their standing as the global market leader. Brainbox have made concerted efforts to reinforce distribution channels and provide comprehensive training and support. These achievements align with their long-term strategy to facilitate ground-breaking neuroscience research by equipping the scientific community with state-of-the-art, fully integrated solutions.

The Export Award was supported by Welsh Government Department of International Trade and presented by Richard Harris, Head of Trade, Welsh Government.

Industry Judges Award – Awarded to the applicant that embodies the spirit of the MediWales Innovation Awards and for achievement and growth in the Welsh life science sector.

Winner: Energist Ltd

Energist are the founders, patent holders, manufacturers and distributors of a unique nitrogen plasma skin regeneration technology called NeoGen Plasma. A a medical device used by medical aesthetic practitioners around the globe to improve the health, function and youthful appearance of skin for patients of all ages and skin types. Award winning NeoGen Plasma is FDA and MDR approved to treat 7 indications including Acne Scarring, Actinic Keratoses, Pigmentation and Wrinkles, as well as being an effective anti-aging solution.

At the end of June 2023, Energist’s half-year revenues are showing a 95% year on year increase compared to last year.

The Industry Judges Award was supported by Teamworks Design and presented by Jennet Holmes, Head of Innovation, Velindre University NHS Trust.