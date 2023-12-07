“Phase Out” vs. “Phase Down” — and the Future of COP

“The 1.5-degree limit is only possible if we ultimately stop burning all fossil fuels,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres said last Friday in Dubai. “Not reduce. Not abate. Phaseout — with a clear timeframe aligned with 1.5 degrees C.”

Guterres made those remarks two days before news broke that Sultan Al Jaber, the president of COP28 and CEO of the United Arab Emirates’ state-owned oil company, had mansplained the science of fossil fuel phaseout to former Irish president Mary Robinson last month, preposterously claiming there was no science behind the need to phase out fossil fuels. As COP28 wraps its first week, it’s important for journalists to understand crucial distinctions in the language Guterres and Al Jaber are using — between “phasing out” fossil fuels and “phasing down” their use, and between “abated” and “unabated” use of dirty energy.

To start with, Guterres is correct. The IPCC has previously made clear that humanity needs to cut roughly 50% of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and totally phase out fossil fuels by 2050 to avoid the worst climate impacts. As the final clause of Guterres’s remarks stressed, the timing of such a phaseout is crucial. Phasing down fossil fuel use over the next five years can align with science if the result is to cut emissions in half by 2030. But ultimately, such a phasedown has to be a step towards an all-but-total phaseout of fossil fuels by 2050.

Which brings us to the role of “abating” fossil fuels. Al Jaber and other fossil fuel interests are fond of claiming that they are committed to phasing out “unabated” fossil fuels. This often amounts to rhetorical trickery, however. To be clear: “Unabated” refers to fossil energy sources whose emissions are not prevented from reaching and thus overheating the atmosphere — for example, through the use of carbon capture and storage technologies. But the idea that the world could ramp up carbon capture technology sufficiently to allow the continuation, even expansion, of fossil fuel use envisioned by oil and gas interests is “absurd,” Sir David King, a former chief science adviser to the UK government, said during a recent Covering Climate Now press briefing.

Saudi Arabia’s minister has already said his country will not agree to any language in the final text committing to even a phasedown of fossil fuels, much less a phase out. Because the final text of a COP requires a consensus vote, time and again petrostates have been able to stymie real progress. It’s here that civil society — and journalism — can shine: By exposing the deception and sheer obstinacy of big polluters blocking climate action.

In response, former US vice president Al Gore wants to strip the de facto veto power of fossil fuel states at future COPs. Gore told Bloomberg this week that he wants to change COP rules so that a final text can be approved by a 75% supermajority of countries, rather than the current requirement of unanimous consent. Given that more than 100 countries are already on record favoring a fossil fuel phaseout at this COP, this rule change could profoundly alter the balance of power at international climate negotiations — and their eventual outcomes. It would be “extremely difficult” to get such a rule change approved, Gore said, but “the stakes are so high that we have to try every strategy.”

Noteworthy Stories

Tipping points. Scientists warn that major tipping points for Earth are nearing if global temperature rises 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, according to a new study. Tipping points “can trigger devastating domino effects, including the loss of whole ecosystems and capacity to grow staple crops, with societal impacts including mass displacement, political instability and financial collapse,” said the University of Exeter’s Global Systems Institute’s Tim Lenton, the study’s lead. By Ajit Niranjan at the Guardian…

Fossil fuel lobbyists. Exxon’s CEO Darren Woods is attending a COP for the first time, pushing for the continued burning of fossil fuels and promoting unproven technologies, such as carbon capture, in an attempt to protect the industry’s business model. A total of 2,456 fossil fuel lobbyists were granted access to this year’s COP, nearly four times more than any previous UN climate summit. By Emily Sanders at ExxonKnews…

$30 trillion. A heavy reliance on carbon capture and storage to achieve net zero by around 2050 will cost at least $30 trillion more than a strategy focused on renewables, energy efficiency, and electrification, according to a new University of Oxford report. The authors added that the technology will likely be required for some hard to abate sectors, such as cement production. By Tannu Jain at Hindustan Times…

Trump’s climate denial. Major news outlets in the US are downplaying or ignoring former president Donald Trump’s dangerous climate denialism and his plans to expand fossil fuels, even though he’s the frontrunner for the Republican nomination. “What Trump is doing… is extraordinary, even among right-wing leaders in peer countries. The radicalism and anti-empiricism of Trump’s position needs to be made central to the reader, not simply reduced to another routine partisan preference that ‘environmentalists say’ may be dangerous,” writes Adam H. Johnson at The Lever…

Threat multiplier. Climate change worsens existing gender inequalities, putting women and girls at higher risk of violence, exploitation, and poverty. Seven women photojournalists document the challenges women and girls face in Nigeria, Brazil, the Philippines, Pakistan, Guatemala, Bangladesh, and Kenya for CNN…

Industry News

Falling short. In the first four days of COP28, corporate broadcast media devoted just 11 minutes of air time to the global climate summit, according to a Media Matters analysis.

A recent bright spot, however, is a conversation between CNN’s Jake Tapper and PBS’s Miles O’Brien on the danger of fossil fuel influence at the summit, including the problem of greenwashing and promoting carbon capture.

14 ideas. Nearly two years after its founding, the Oxford Climate Journalism Network reflects on what they’ve learned about climate journalism, offering 14 ideas for reporters and newsrooms. We particularly love tip #9 encouraging journalists on all beats to add climate context to stories that are not solely focused on climate change. #ICYMI, check out CCNow’s “Best Practices for Climate Journalism.”

Major international news outlets are taking millions of dollars from fossil fuel companies to organize summits and produce advertorial content, according to a new report by DeSmog and Drilled, published in The Nation and The Intercept.

