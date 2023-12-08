Medical Elastomer Market to hit USD 97.8 Billion By 2030, grow at a CAGR of +8% | Exactitude Consultancy

Medical Elastomer Market

Medical Elastomer Market Analysis Report by Product Type, by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2030

Growing demand for safe and biocompatible materials in medical devices and implants fuels the market for medical elastomers” — Exactitude Consultancy

The Global Medical Elastomer Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2024-2030 report has been added to the Market research collection of Exactitude Consultancy reports. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Medical Elastomer Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Medical Elastomer Market. Additionally, it provides a futuristic perspective on various factors that are likely to fuel the growth of the Worldwide Medical Elastomer Market in the coming years.

The Global Medical Elastomer Market Is Designed to Grow At 8 % CAGR From 2024 to 2030. It Is Expected to Reach Above USD 97.8 Billion By 2030 From USD 58.9 Billion In 2022.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Trelleborg AB, Kuraray Co., Ltd., Teknor Apex, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Celanese Corporation, PolyOne Corporation, KRATON CORPORATION, RAUMEDIC AG, HEXPOL AB, Foster Corporation, RTP Company, The Hygienic Corporation, Biometrics, DSM, BASF SE, Dow, DuPont, The Lubrizol. and other Prominent players.

Recent Developments:

February 2023 – Increasing Popularity And developing trends In the thermoplastic elastomer Market With Major Companies Till 2032 To provide readers and users with accurate information and insights into the QMI industry, the important Thermoplastic Elastomer business research offers a variety of market inhibitors as well as driving forces that are studied using both qualitative and quantitative approaches.

July 2022 – American research company, recently released a report in which it assessed the development of elastomers in the 3D printing industry. According to the organization, the market for elastomers would expand by 22.5% each year between 2022 and 2030 to reach 1.389 billion dollars. The two markets that are anticipated to be significantly in charge of this rise are the healthcare and automobile industries. The fact that elastomers have numerous intriguing features for these two demanding areas is one important factor that implies that.

April 2023 – Trelleborg acquires manufacturer of aerospace componentsTrelleborg Group has, through its business area Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, signed an agreement to acquire an operation from the US-based privately owned 4M Company, Inc. The operation specializes in sealing solutions for aerospace and industrial applications.

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the Medical Elastomer market. The major and emerging players of the Medical Elastomer Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors. This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the Medical Elastomer market.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key Type and application segments of the Medical Elastomer market

Medical Elastomer Market By Product Type, 2024-2030, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

High-Temperature Vulcanized

Liquid Silicone Rubber

Room Temperature Rubber

Medical Elastomer Market By Type, 2024-2030, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

Thermoset

Thermoplastic

Medical Elastomer Market By Application, 2024-2030, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

Medical Tubes

Catheters

Syringes

Glovesmedical Bags

Implants

Medical Elastomer Market By Technology, 2024-2030, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

Extrusion Tubing

Injection Molding

Compression Molding

Medical Elastomer Market By End-User Industry, 2024-2030, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

Automotive

Healthcare

Electronics

Apparel

Medical Devices

Home Repair & Hardware

Construction

Others

If opting for the Global version of Medical Elastomer Market; then the below country analysis would be included:

– North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland, and the Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific ( Area in the Asia-Pacific Will Rule Market China and India are two significant economies that are anticipated to rule the market in the Asia-Pacific region. The amount that China had been investing in public hospitals over the previous five years has increased. By 2030, it hopes to increase the healthcare sector’s worth to more than double its current size.

Due to the region’s burgeoning population and rising healthcare costs in nations like India, Indonesia, and China, the market for medical elastomers in APAC is booming. The requirement for medical devices is also anticipated to increase due to rising private and public sector investments in the development of healthcare infrastructure across nations, which will help the expansion of the market for medical elastomers in the area. )

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.)

– the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Important years considered in the Medical Elastomer study:

Historical year – 2018-2021;

Base year – 2022;

Forecast period** – 2024 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]

