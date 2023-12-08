Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,458 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,559 in the last 365 days.

Capcom Announces Monster Hunter Wilds!

49 minutes ago

Capcom Announces Monster Hunter Wilds!

Monster Hunter Wilds is scheduled for release in 2025 (Graphic: Business Wire)

This latest title is scheduled to join the cumulative 95-million-unit-selling series in 2025

Osaka, Japan--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- Capcom Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:9697) today announced that Monster Hunter Wilds, the next game in the critically acclaimed Monster Hunter series, is scheduled for release in 2025.



Monster Hunter Wilds is the latest title in the series and the first all-new mainline entry since Monster Hunter Rise was released in 2021. Monster Hunter Wilds is scheduled for release in 2025 and is being developed with the aim of delivering an experience that satisfies both long-time fans of the series and newcomers as well.


Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all stakeholders by leveraging its industry-leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences.


ABOUT Monster Hunter


The Monster Hunter series consists of hunting action games that pit players against giant monsters in beautiful natural environments. Beginning with the first title in 2004, the series established a new genre of video games in which players work together with friends to hunt ferocious monsters. The Monster Hunter series has since grown into a global phenomenon with cumulative sales exceeding 95 million units as of September 30, 2023.


ABOUT CAPCOM


Capcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games, including groundbreaking franchises Resident Evil™, Monster Hunter™, Street Fighter™, Mega Man™, Devil May Cry™ and Ace Attorney™. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Tokyo, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. More information about Capcom can be found at https://www.capcom.co.jp/ir/english/



Contacts

Capcom Public Relations & Investor Relations Section

Daniel Levine

+81-6-6920-3623


Yoshiko Ikeda

+81-6-6920-3623


Source: Capcom Co., Ltd.

You just read:

Capcom Announces Monster Hunter Wilds!

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more