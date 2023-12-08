PM Chính hosts welcome ceremony for Belarusian counterpart

VIETNAM, December 8 - HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Friday morning hosted a welcome ceremony for his Belarusian counterpart Roman Golovchenko who is paying an official visit to Việt Nam from December 6-9.

This is the first time PM Golovchenko has visited Việt Nam since he took office in 2020. It takes place at a time when the two countries are celebrating the 31st founding anniversary of their diplomatic relations (1992-2023) and the 66th anniversary of President Hồ Chí Minh's first visit to Minsk (1957-2023).

At the welcome ceremony, the two leaders inspected the guard of honour, and visited a photo exhibition featuring the land and people of Việt Nam and Belarus, and their good relations, jointly held by the Government Office and the Vietnam News Agency (VNA). After that, the two PMs held talks.

While in Việt Nam, PM Golovchenko is also scheduled to meet high-ranking leaders of the Vietnamese Party and State to exchange views on ways to enhance the bilateral relationship in the time ahead, making it more intensive, extensive, practical and effective, along with other issues of shared concern. He will also visit some Vietnamese localities, including the working sessions with Hà Nội City and Hưng Yên Province yesterday.

Việt Nam and Belarus set up diplomatic ties in January 1992. Belarus opened its embassy in Việt Nam in 1998, and Việt Nam's embassy was set up in Belarus five years later.

The two countries have maintained regular delegation exchanges and meetings at all levels. They have also effectively implemented existing cooperation mechanisms and areas, and closely cooperated and supported each other at the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement, and other international forums and organisations.

Two-way trade reached nearly US$114 million last year. Currently, Belarus is running three investment projects in Việt Nam worth $32.2 million. Meanwhile, Việt Nam has an investment project in Belarus with total capital of $810,000.

The bilateral socio-economic, cultural, security, and defence cooperation has been constantly consolidated and strengthened, contributing to the stable and sustainable development of each nation. — VNS