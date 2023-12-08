Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,457 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,560 in the last 365 days.

Vietnamese, Belarusian PMs visit Hanoi Flag Tower, enjoy coffee

VIETNAM, December 8 - HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his Belarusian counterpart Roman Golovchenko visited the Hà Nội Flag Tower, an iconic relic in the capital city, and enjoyed Vietnamese coffee on Friday noon following their official talks within the framework of the latter’s official visit to Việt Nam.

PM Chính briefed his guest on the history and significance of the flag tower and several other cultural and historical works, and the Vietnamese people’s nation building and defence tradition.

The Hà Nội Flag Tower was built at the beginning of the 19th century, and is now located on Điện Biên Phủ Street, Ba Đình District. To date, the national cultural and historical relic site has become a destination attractive to both domestic and foreign tourists.

The two PMs then enjoyed Vietnamese coffee at a shop at the foot of the flag tower.

While in Việt Nam from December 6-9, PM Golovchenko is also scheduled to meet high-ranking leaders of the Vietnamese Party and State to exchange views on ways to enhance the bilateral relationship in the time ahead, making it more intensive, extensive, practical and effective, along with other issues of shared concern. He is expected to visit some Vietnamese localities. — VNS

You just read:

Vietnamese, Belarusian PMs visit Hanoi Flag Tower, enjoy coffee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more