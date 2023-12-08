Vietnamese, Belarusian PMs visit Hanoi Flag Tower, enjoy coffee

VIETNAM, December 8 - HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his Belarusian counterpart Roman Golovchenko visited the Hà Nội Flag Tower, an iconic relic in the capital city, and enjoyed Vietnamese coffee on Friday noon following their official talks within the framework of the latter’s official visit to Việt Nam.

PM Chính briefed his guest on the history and significance of the flag tower and several other cultural and historical works, and the Vietnamese people’s nation building and defence tradition.

The Hà Nội Flag Tower was built at the beginning of the 19th century, and is now located on Điện Biên Phủ Street, Ba Đình District. To date, the national cultural and historical relic site has become a destination attractive to both domestic and foreign tourists.

The two PMs then enjoyed Vietnamese coffee at a shop at the foot of the flag tower.

While in Việt Nam from December 6-9, PM Golovchenko is also scheduled to meet high-ranking leaders of the Vietnamese Party and State to exchange views on ways to enhance the bilateral relationship in the time ahead, making it more intensive, extensive, practical and effective, along with other issues of shared concern. He is expected to visit some Vietnamese localities. — VNS