Thermal Paper Market Size is projected to reach USD 6.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7%

Thermal Paper Market

Thermal paper is a type of specialty paper that can change color when exposed to heat, without the use of traditional ink. Thermal paper is different from the regular paper in that it’s coated with a mixture of dye and chemicals. When heated above the melting point, the dye reacts to the chemicals causing a shift to a colored form (typically black but occasionally blue or red). The print head in the machine is able to heat the correct areas of the paper, making it legible. It is usually used in thermal printers specifically for devices such as cash registers, credit card terminals, and adding machines. Thermal paper is manufactured by the application of special heat-sensitive chemical materials to a paper base. The chemicals used can vary with the manufacturer.

The Global Thermal Paper Market is expected to grow at more than 5.7% CAGR from 2023 To 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 6.2 billion by 2030 from a little above USD 3.9 billion in 2022.

Top companies covered in this report: Ricoh, Oji, Appvion, Koehler, Hansol, Mitsubishi Paper Mills, Jujo Thermal, Nakagawa Manufacturing, Thermal Solutions Internationals, and Domtar

Industry Development:

February 2020 – Domtar Corporation announced the acquisition of the POS paper business of Appvion Operations, Inc. The transaction includes acquirement of the coater and related equipment located at Appvion’s Ohio based facility. Domtar seeks to make a globally competitive POS paper business and open new avenues for the growth of the company via this acquisition.

Thermal Paper Market Segmentation:

Global Thermal Paper Market By Technology, 2022-2029, (IN USD Million)

Direct Thermal

Thermal Transfer

Global Thermal Paper Market By Application, 2022-2029, (IN USD Million)

POS Receipt

Tags & Labels

Tickets & Tokens

Others

Global Thermal Paper Market By Composition, 2022-2029, (IN USD Million)

Phenol Based

Phenol Free

Regional Outlook:

The report’s primary insights into various regions and the major companies involved in each one are provided in this section. When evaluating a region’s or country’s growth, economic, social, environmental, technological, and political issues have all been taken into account. Additionally, each country’s and region’s revenue and sales information for the years 2018 through 2029 will be made available to readers.

The market has been divided into four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. The regional part will include a thorough analysis of important nations like the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and India.

The thermal paper market size in Europe stood at USD 1.57 billion in 2019. Europe is expected to lead the market owing to the large retail sector in the region, consisting of a large number of POS terminals and digital billing equipment. Furthermore, the demand for this paper for medical applications in the region is increasing opening up a huge potential for the growth of the market. The market in North America will be governed by the growth of the retail sector in the US. As the region is expected to recover from the global pandemic of COVID-19 during the forecast period, demand for labels from shipping & logistics companies is expected to grow to address the demand for heavy volumes of parcels transported to and from the region. Furthermore, growth in the lottery & gaming industry in the region shall propel the this market in the region.

