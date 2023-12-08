Cosmetic Active Ingredients Market Sets New Record, Projected at USD 14.5 Billion By 2030 at 8.7% CAGR

Cosmetic Active Ingredients Market

The Exactitude Consultancy Cosmetic Active Ingredients Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2030

Cosmetic Active Ingredients Market foresees substantial growth fueled by the rising demand for skincare and personal care products, innovation, and beauty industry expansion globally” — Exactitude Consultancy

The "Cosmetic Active Ingredients "Market Research analysis presents estimations of growth, size, and projections for each market segment, accompanied by trends and forecasts based on revenue (in USD million)

Actives plays an important role in cosmetic product preparation. Cosmetic ingredients are manufactured synthetically or can be extracted from natural sources like plant-derived products. The usage of other raw material depends upon the kind of cosmetic active ingredients being produced. Sunblock is used as common active ingredient in cosmetic product zinc oxide and titanium dioxide; Antioxidants, such as vitamins C and E, astaxanthin, and CoQ10; Salicylic acid; Alpha-hydroxy acids; Benzoyl peroxide; Azelaic acid; Retinol/Retin-A/Retinoic Acid; Pro-, pre-, and postbiotics; and Hydrators, including hyaluronic acid and ceramides. Ingredient quality and final formulation requirements are prominent in formulation for the percentage of active ingredients.

The Global Cosmetic Active Ingredients Market is expected to grow at more than 8.7% CAGR from 2023 To 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 14.5 billion by 2030 from a little above USD 8.8 billion in 2022.

Top companies covered in this report: Akzonobel N.V., Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Clariant AG, Evonik Industries AG, Lonza, Gattefossé, Lucas Meyer Cosmetics, Sederma Inc., Seppic SA.

Industry News:

On 21 March 2023, Lucas Meyer Cosmetics, a division of IFF, unveiled two new releases at in-cos Global in Barcelona. These products focus on nighttime skincare ingredients that aid in skin regeneration and relaxation. The active components work in tandem, employing a dual mechanism to enhance sleep quality and directly impact skin rejuvenation, leading to improved nighttime skin recovery.

In 2020, BASF has introduced cosmetic active ingredients namely Hydagen Aquaporin and Hydrasensyl Glucan which helps to moisturize the skin.

Cosmetic Active Ingredients Market Segmentation:

Global Market By Type, 2022-2029, (IN USD Million)

Moisturizing Agents

Anti-Aging Agents

UV Filters

Exfoliating Agents

Antimicrobial Agents

Other Ingredients

Global Market By Application, 2022-2029, (IN USD Million)

Skincare

Haircare

Others

Global Market By Distribution Channel, 2022-2029, (IN USD Million)

Direct

Indirect

Regional Outlook:

The report’s primary insights into various regions and the major companies involved in each one are provided in this section. When evaluating a region’s or country’s growth, economic, social, environmental, technological, and political issues have all been taken into account. Additionally, each country’s and region’s revenue and sales information for the years 2018 through 2029 will be made available to readers.

The market has been divided into four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. The regional part will include a thorough analysis of important nations like the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and India.

Based on regional analysis, the North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global cosmetic active ingredients market in 2022 owing to growing consumer consciousness to improve haircare and skincare regimens, rising demand for customization and personalization in cosmetic products to tailor individual needs, along with rising demand for natural ingredients in skincare and haircare solutions. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has also passed amended laws and regulations to put a strict watch on the usage of ingredients in cosmetic products. Cosmetic manufacturing facilities, regardless of their global location, must register with the FDA to legally market cosmetic products in the U.S.

Conclusion: At the end of the Cosmetic Active Ingredients Market report, all findings and estimates are presented. It also includes key drivers and opportunities and regional analysis. The Segmental analysis is also provided in terms of type and application.

