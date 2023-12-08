Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Market Size to Surpass USD 93.44 Billion by 2029

Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Market

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Exactitude Consultancy, “Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Market by Technology (EGR, Turbocharger, Orc, And Teg), By Component (EGR Valve, EGR Cooler, Turbine, Compressor, Evaporator, Condenser, Expander, Pump, Thermoelectric Module, Heat Exchanger), By Vehicle Type (LCVs And HCVs), By Application (Cabin Heating, Engine Cooling, And Power Generation) And Region, Global Trends And Forecast From 2023 To 2029”, The global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System market is expected to grow at 10.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 93.44 billion by 2029 from USD 39.63 billion in 2022.

Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System report covers extensive analysis of the key market players, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include: BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Eberspächer Group, Hanon Systems, Mahle GmbH, Valeo S.A., Robert Bosch GmbH, Tenneco Inc., and Faurecia S.A.

Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market Trends

Strict Emission Regulations Driving the Market Growth

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released revised regulations in April 2023 with the goal of further reducing the emissions of dangerous air pollutants from light- and medium-duty vehicles. The first model year that these rules will be implemented is 2029. The EPA's prior federal greenhouse gas emissions regulations for passenger automobiles and light trucks, which covered model years 2023 through 2029, are the foundation for this proposal. It uses the latest developments in clean car technology to provide the people of America with a number of advantages. It includes improved public health, lessening of climatic pollution, and financial benefits for drivers from lower fuel and maintenance costs.

It is anticipated that the proposed regulations will force automakers to drastically reduce emissions and further optimize combustion. Automakers may use exhaust heat recovery systems (EHRS) more frequently in order to comply with these strict regulations. It is a useful technique that increases engine efficiency overall and recovers waste heat, which eventually reduces emissions.

A key component of these regulations is increasing fuel efficiency. By collecting and using exhaust heat to carry out beneficial tasks, EHRS can significantly contribute to improving fuel efficiency by lowering vehicle fuel consumption.

Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Market Competitive Landscape:

The major vendors in the Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System industry are

BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Eberspächer Group, Hanon Systems, Mahle GmbH, Valeo S.A., Robert Bosch GmbH, Tenneco Inc., and Faurecia S.A.

What are the market factors explained in the report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study includes key strategic developments of the Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Market, comprising R&D, new product launch, mergers and acquisitions, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, and regional growth of key competitors operating in the market globally and region.

Key Market Features: The report analyzed key market features including price, revenue, capacity, supply/demand, capacity utilization rate, gross production, production rate, Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System market share, consumption, import/export, cost, CAGR and gross margin. Furthermore, the report also offers a comprehensive study of the key Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System dynamics and its latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Analytical Tools: The Global Outsourced Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Market report includes accurately researched and analyzed data on the key industry players and their scope in the market through various analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, feasibility study, and ROI analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Regional Analysis

The Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System market by region includes Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA

Nearly 60% of the world's population lives in Asia-Pacific, where there will likely be the greatest demand for automobiles over the projected timeframe. Additionally, the region's government laws are getting stricter. For instance, the Indian government enforces BS-VI rules to control the pollutants that are ejected from motor vehicles. Exhaust heat recovery systems will become more popular when environmental regulations are added because they not only lower the percentage of pollutants that leave vehicles but also improve fuel efficiency. People are increasingly more conscious of the environment and concerned about the emissions from the cars they buy as a result of the region's rising pollution levels.

