Soundbar Market Size is projected to reach USD 7.09 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2%: Exactitude Consultancy

A soundbar, commonly referred to as a media bar or speaker bar, is a single cabinet loudspeaker that generates stereo sound. Stereo analogue inputs and outputs, infrared remote control, wireless networking option, and additional audio processing features for speaker equalization are the key characteristics of the device. A soundbar can be divided into three categories: subwoofer soundbars, all-in-one soundbars, and cinematic soundbars, among others. It provides powerful audio quality and surround sound while taking up very little space and removing the need for many speakers and external wiring. A soundbar can also be connected to a variety of electrical devices, such a television, laptop, PC, smartphone, music player, and so on. As a result, the device is widely used in the home, business, and entertainment industries.

The global soundbar market size is estimated to be valued at USD 4.80 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 7.09 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 4.2%.

Top companies covered in this report: Bose Corporation, Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Panasonic Corporation, Plantronics, Inc., Samsung Electronics, Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Corporation, Polk Audio, Vizio Inc., and TCL Corporation.

Recent Development:

October 2019 – Roku Players and Walmart Inc. partnered to release cheaper versions of the Roku Smart Soundbar under Walmart’s Onn brand of electronics. These versions of Roku’s products are expected to be slightly lower-spec than the regular versions and these would be around USD 50 less than the standard versions on other retailers. This partnership is expected to attract more customers to purchase the product at a cheaper rate.

August 2019 – Blaupunkt GmbH (Aurelius Group) launched one soundbar with Dolby Digital sound in India and is available on online and e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart and brick and mortar stores like at Croma. This product launch enhances the company’s brand visibility in India and strengthens its geographical presence.

Soundbar Market Segmentation:

Soundbar Market By Type, 2023-2029, (IN USD Million)

2 Channel

2.1 Channel

5.1 Channel

Soundbar Market By Distribution Channel, 2023-2029, (IN USD Million)

Online

Offline

Regional Outlook:

The report’s primary insights into various regions and the major companies involved in each one are provided in this section. When evaluating a region’s or country’s growth, economic, social, environmental, technological, and political issues have all been taken into account. Additionally, each country’s and region’s revenue and sales information for the years 2018 through 2029 will be made available to readers.

The market has been divided into four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. The regional part will include a thorough analysis of important nations like the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and India.

The major share is expected to be occupied by North America for global soundbar market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market will continue to grow steadily throughout the projected period, thanks to increased media consumption and the presence of global, regional, and local industry players. Japan and China are major actors in the global electronic manufacturing industry. This encourages the distribution of low-cost electrical gadgets across the region.

Important Features of the reports:

- Detailed analysis of the Soundbar market

- Fluctuating market dynamics of the industry

- Detailed market segmentation

- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

- Recent industry trends and developments

- Competitive landscape of the Soundbar Market

- Strategies of key players and product offerings

- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

- A neutral perspective towards Soundbar market performance.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Soundbar market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Soundbar market

How big will the market and growth rate be in 2029?

What are the key drivers for the global Soundbar market?

What are the major market trends influencing the growth of the global Soundbar Market?

What are the challenges for market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Soundbar market?

What market opportunities and threats are vendors facing in the global Soundbar market?

What are the main findings of the five forces analysis of the global Soundbar Market?

Conclusion: At the end of the Soundbar Market report, all findings and estimates are presented. It also includes key drivers and opportunities and regional analysis. The Segmental analysis is also provided in terms of type and application.

Customization of the report: The report can be customized according to the client’s requirements. Get in touch with our sales experts and we’ll make sure you get a report that fits your needs.

