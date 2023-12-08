Craters & Freighters Nashville Expresses Gratitude to Clients for Enabling Community Support

The Esther Fund is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established by Craters & Freighters Nashville to give back to the communities and make a positive impact. Craters & Freighters Nashville is extending a heartfelt thank you to its valued clients for their continued business, which has directly contributed to the company’s ability to support local communities through its Esther Fund.

“We are incredibly grateful for the ongoing support of our clients,” said Russ Connelly, Owner and CEO of Craters & Freighters Nashville & Birmingham. “Their business allows us to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those around us through the Esther Fund.”

Thanks to the generosity of its clients, Craters & Freighters in Nashville and Birmingham have been able to support a variety of local organizations in 2023, including:

• Cahaba Critters

• Compassion and Hope Food Basket

• Habitat for Humanity – Tuscaloosa

• Alzheimer's Association - Tennessee Chapter

• Hope Center Adoption & Family Services

• Hope Clinic for Women

• Middle Tennessee Council – BSA

• Nashville Anti-human Trafficking Coalition

• Nashville Humane Association

• Nourish Food Bank

• Operation Stand Down

• Silent No Longer Tennessee

• Wounded Warrior Project

The Esther Fund provides assistance to a wide range of 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations in Nashville and the surrounding areas, including those that support education, healthcare, youth development, the arts, and animal welfare.

“We are committed to making a positive impact on our communities,” said Connelly. “The Esther Fund is a way for us to express our gratitude and give back to local organizations in need. One of the main ingredients of the mission statement and purpose of Craters & Freighters Nashville is to be a “shining light” in our community.”

ABOUT CRATERS & FREIGHTERS NASHVILLE

Craters & Freighters Nashville is a leading provider of specialty packaging, crating, and shipping services for residential and commercial customers. The company has been serving the Nashville area for over 25 years and is committed to providing its clients with the highest level of service and expertise.

ABOUT THE ESTHER FUND

The Esther Fund is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established by Craters & Freighters Nashville to give back to the communities. The fund provides financial assistance to a wide range of local organizations and individuals in need.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Paul Froeter

Outside Sales

Craters & Freighters Nashville

615-777-7447

paul.froeter@cratesandfreighters.com