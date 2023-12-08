ADIFF 2023 FINAL WEEK HIGHLIGHTS

Shaka Ilember

The final week of ADIFF 2023 brings to the audience a diverse array of cinematic works celebrating the rich cultural tapestry of South Africa, the Caribbean, The Harlem Renaissance, and Guinea Bissau.” — ADIFF

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The final week of ADIFF-NY 2023 brings to the audience a diverse array of cinematic works celebrating the rich cultural tapestry of South Africa, the Caribbean, The Harlem Renaissance, and Guinea Bissau.Spotlight on South African Cinema - Past and PresentThe program South African, Past and Present is ending with the highly anticipated 2023 South African TV Series, Shaka ILembe , a gripping saga recounting the legendary exploits of King Shaka and enjoy the restored 1988 classic copy of crime drama Mapantsula by Oliver Schmitz that was ingeniously made under the noses of the South African apartheid censors. Beyond the screen, join us for a captivating panel discussion and reception following the screening of "Shaka ILembe” with South African directors Angus Gibson (Back of the Moon, Shaka Ilembe) and Norman Maake (Homecoming).The imagination and creativity of filmmakers from the Caribbean is celebrated in ADIFF 2023Experience the vibrant narratives of the Caribbean at this year's festival with premieres that promise both heart and humor. Shantaye's World chronicles the historical journey of a young girl from St. Lucia finding herself in war-torn England, with director Mathurine Emmanuel attending the Gala screening. Fab 4 & the Silent Retreat by Diane De La Haye humorously navigates the crossroads of four Caribbean women's lives, offering a delightful exploration of friendship and turning 40. In Fearless by Noella Mingo, six remarkable women, once post-WWII workers in Britain, showcase their vibrant spirit, proving that age is no barrier to joy. Join us for an unforgettable Caribbean cinematic celebration, where resilience, humor, and diversity take center stage.A journey into the history of the Harlem Renaissance with amazing documentaries and conversationsEmbark on a captivating journey into the heart of the Harlem Renaissance with an evening of amazing documentaries and thought-provoking conversations. Our first stop is Claude McKay from Harlem to Marseille, a thrilling exploration of the 1920s that takes us from Marseille to Harlem, traversing Jamaica, Russia, and Morocco in the footsteps of the Jamaican-American writer Claude McKay. Join us for a discussion with the film director and a reception following the screening. Next on this cultural odyssey is Josephine Baker: Black Diva in a White Man’s World, a tender and revealing documentary about one of the 20th century's most famous performing artists and The Nardal Sisters, the Forgotten Ones of Negritude about the unsung heroines of Negritude, Paulette, and Jeanne Nardal, Martinican intellectuals and feminists who played pivotal roles in 1920s Black Paris. Join us for an insightful conversation with Columbia University Professor Brent Hayes Edwards after the screening as we explore the profound impact of these remarkable figures on cultural and political movements.Conversation on racism and discrimination in Latin America with Professor HernandezParticipate in a revealing conversation with Professor Tanya Hernandez, the author of the books "Racial Subordination in Latin America" along with "Racial Innocence: Unmasking Latino Anti-Black Bias" following the screening Rolê - Stories of Brazilian Protests in Malls. This compelling documentary captures the protests within malls as a powerful response to the barriers of racial discrimination and social exclusion faced by Afro-Brazilians.An Evening in Guinea Bissau Closes ADIFF 2023!Step into the extraordinary life of Amilcar Cabral, the revered leader of the Liberation Movement of Cape Verde and Guinea Bissau, and the visionary founder of the African Party for the Independence of Guinea Bissau and Cape Verde (PAIGC). Born in Guinea in 1924 and tragically assassinated in Conakry in 1973, Cabral's legacy as a revolutionary giant and icon of African history is explored in this documentary. Offering a multi-dimensional portrait, the film unveils Cabral as a man, a father, a politician, a humanist, and a poet. Fresh from Cannes 2023, we bring you the compelling film Nome by Sana Na N'Hada from Guinea-Bissau, an ACID Selection at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival with its US premiere screening as ADIFF Closing Night film. This visually stunning masterpiece skillfully blends astute political commentary with breathtaking cinematography, immersing audiences in Guinea-Bissau's turbulent socio-political landscape.For more information about the 31st Annual African Diaspora International Film Festival, please e-mail pr@ nyadiff .org. Festival website: www.nyadiff.org , Facebook and twitter is @nyadiff, Instagram: ny_adiffThe African Diaspora International Film Festival is a 501(c)(3) not for profit organization.The 31th Annual New York African Diaspora International Film Festival is made possible thanks to the support of the following institutions and individuals: ArtMattan Films, New York State Council on the Arts, The Harlem Community Development Corporation, The New York City Council in the Arts, West Harlem Development Corporation, The Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone Development Corporation administered by LMCC, The Office of the Vice President for Diversity and Community Affairs at Teachers College, Columbia University, Columbia University Department of Latin American and Iberian Cultures Columbia University African American and African, Diaspora Studies Department The International Organization of La Francophonie New York, The Martinique Bureau, The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority and The Schomburg Center for Research on Black Culture.ABOUT THE AFRICAN DIASPORA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVALEstablished in 1993, the African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF) is a Harlem based minority-led not-for profit international film festival that presents, interprets and educates about films that explore the human experience of people of color all over the world in order to inspire imaginations, disrupt stereotypes and help transform attitudes that perpetuate injustice. The mission of The African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF) is to expand the traditional views and perceptions of what the Black experience is by showcasing award-winning socially relevant documentary and fiction films about people of color, from Peru to Zimbabwe, from the USA to Belgium and from New Zealand to Jamaica

