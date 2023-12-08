DYU A1F electric Bike: A new partner in urban exploration, the perfect combination of portability and performance

NETHERLANDS, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the fast pace of urban life, finding a portable and efficient way to travel has become the pursuit of many people. Dutch DYU company, as the world's well-known electric bicycle manufacturer, the latest A1F 16 inch full folding electric bicycle is born to meet this demand.

Innovative design, portable travel

The design concept of the DYU A1F is the perfect combination of portability and practicality. The body is made of high quality metal materials to ensure light and strong. Its fully foldable design makes the A1F not only easy to carry, but also easy to store in the office, at home or on public transport, making it ideal for urban commuters.

Smart technology, comfortable riding

The A1F is equipped with an intelligent torque sensor that intelligently adjusts the motor output according to the rider's pedal frequency and force, providing a more power-efficient and smooth riding experience. In addition, the A1F is equipped with an LED display that displays power and riding speed, allowing riders to keep track of vehicle status at all times.

Excellent performance for a variety of road conditions

Equipped with an efficient 250W motor, the A1F can reach a maximum speed of 25 km/h, easily coping with various road conditions in the city. Its 7.5Ah lithium battery provides a range of up to 30-40km, making the A1F easy to handle whether it's a daily commute or a weekend outing.

Safe and reliable, guard every journey

In terms of safety, the A1F uses a front and rear disc brake system to ensure braking effect in all weather and road conditions. The vehicle is also equipped with headlights and rear fog lights to guarantee good visibility and safety, day or night.

Dutch DYU company, innovation leads the future

As the world's leading manufacturer of electric bicycles, DYU has been committed to technological innovation and user experience enhancement. "The A1F is not just an electric bike, it is a part of urban life, and it is our exploration and practice of green mobility in the future," said company spokesperson Li Na when introducing the A1F.

With the growing concern for environmentally friendly and intelligent mobility, DYU A1F is becoming the first choice for more and more urban residents with its unique intelligent features and excellent performance. It is not only a kind of travel tool, but also a reflection of life attitude.