New Centre to boost skills, create jobs

This comes at a critical time when the pace of technology-driven change is accelerating with the widespread adoption of Generative AI.

A new Digital Operations Centre, located at La Trobe’s Bendigo campus, will be the centrepiece of this partnership.

La Trobe and Deloitte will work together to build digital and technology skills through world class education, provided in the context of work-based learning, driving the University’s focus on producing highly employable graduates.

The Centre will provide:

The digital backbone to support the delivery of services to Deloitte’s national client base

Hands on work-based learning opportunities for students and workers transitioning to technology based roles

Local employment opportunities for graduating students and workers in the region.

La Trobe University Vice-Chancellor, Professor John Dewar AO said the partnership with Deloitte reflects the University’s commitment to producing highly skilled job-ready graduates.

“The need for digital innovation has never been greater and the opening of the new Digital Operations Centre in partnership with Deloitte, reflects La Trobe’s commitment to producing highly employable graduates, who can immediately address critical digital and technology workforce shortages. We are very proud of our deep connections to the Bendigo community and our commitment to world class education in regional Australia”, Professor Dewar said.

Deloitte Australia CEO Adam Powick said: “We are excited and proud to be investing in new digital and technology skills in regional Victoria. We look forward to hiring great talent and working closely with La Trobe University to provide practical workplace experience for local students.”

Deloitte Chief Transformation Officer Dennis Krallis said: “The Digital Operations Centre will provide a visible sign and commitment to building digital skills in the region with the Centre to open in the first half of 2024 with a goal of growing to 200 new employment opportunities.”

“This brand new Centre enhances our ability to support our clients through technology-led transformation and to realise the opportunities that technology-driven change presents for key sectors and industries.”

