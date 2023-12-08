Belarusian Prime Minister visits Hưng Yên

VIETNAM, December 8 -

HƯNG YÊN — Hưng Yên always encourages and creates favourable conditions for Belarusian investors to explore opportunities and invest in the province in accordance with Việt Nam's laws and international practices, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyễn Hữu Nghĩa said at a working session with Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko on Thursday.

The Belarusian PM paid a working visit to the northern province as part of his official visit to Việt Nam.

The official informed his guest that Hưng Yên is home to 540 foreign-invested projects valued at US$6.8 billion, including two joint ventures with Belarusian partners. One project operates in manufacturing and assembling trucks and special-purpose automobiles with a registered investment capital of $32.1 million and another one involves agricultural production and processing, food, beverages and dairy products capitalised at $18 million.

For his part, the Belarusian government leader said Belarus has a lot of experience in waste treatment and the recycling of plastics and old tires and wants to cooperate with Hưng Yên this field.

He expressed his hope that in the coming time, the province will facilitate the expansion of the Maz Asia auto manufacturing and assembly plant and the early implementation of a project on agricultural production and processing.

Before the meeting with the provincial leader, PM Golovchenko visited the Maz Asia Joint Stock Company and planted trees at the premises of Au Viet Food Import-Export and Processing JSC in Chính Nghĩa Commune, Kim Đồng District. — VNS