"DYU A1F Electric Bicycle: A new partner for urban exploration and a new option for convenient living"

NETHERLANDS, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the fast-paced life of modern cities, finding a way to travel that is both environmentally friendly and convenient has become the common pursuit of many city residents. Dutch company DYU follows this trend with the launch of the A1F 16-inch fully folding electric bicycle, which aims to provide a new travel experience for urban life.

Innovative design, convenient life

With its innovative all-folding design, the DYU A1F e-bike is not only beautiful and elegant, but also extremely easy to carry and store. Whether in the trunk of a car, on public transport, or in a storage space at home, the A1F can be easily adapted to meet the flexible mobility needs of modern urban life.

Smart technology, comfortable riding

The A1F is equipped with an intelligent torque sensor that intelligently adjusts the motor output according to the rider's pedal frequency and force, providing a more power-efficient and smooth riding experience. In addition, the A1F is also equipped with an LED display to display information such as power and riding speed, so that riders can better grasp the riding status.

Excellent performance for a variety of road conditions

The DYU A1F is equipped with an efficient 250W motor and can reach a maximum speed of 25 km/h to meet the needs of urban cycling. Its 7.5Ah lithium battery provides a range of up to 30km, making the A1F easy to handle whether it's a daily commute or a weekend outing. The vehicle's front and rear disc brake system ensures braking effect in various weather and road conditions.

Both safety and comfort

A1F is also uncompromising when it comes to safety. It is equipped with headlights and rear fog lights to ensure the safety of night riding. The vehicle's comfortable seat and shock absorption design provide the ultimate comfort for riders. In addition, the A1F is also equipped with a remote control alarm system and a one-click lock to make the electric bicycle safer.

Dutch DYU company, innovation leads the future

As the world's leading manufacturer of electric bicycles, DYU has been committed to technological innovation and user experience enhancement. "The A1F is not just an electric bike, it is a part of urban life, and it is our exploration and practice of green mobility in the future," said company spokesperson Li Na when introducing the A1F.

Versatility to meet everyday needs

The versatility of the A1F is also a major feature. The rear frame design of the vehicle not only increases its practicality, but also makes it more convenient to carry items. The vehicle's adjustable seats and handlebars adapt to the height and riding posture of different riders, providing a personalized riding experience.



Environmentally friendly travel, a new choice for the city

With the growing concern for environmentally friendly and intelligent mobility, DYU A1F is becoming the first choice for more and more urban residents with its unique intelligent features and excellent performance. It is not only a kind of travel tool, but also a reflection of life attitude.