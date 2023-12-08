YOOMA WELLNESS ANNOUNCES BANKRUPTCY FILING

Toronto, Ontario, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yooma Wellness Inc. (“Yooma” or the "Company") (CSE: YOOM) (AQSE: YOOM), a global multi-branded wellness platform, including CBD products and other wellness brands, today announces that it has filed an assignment in bankruptcy pursuant to the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada). Richter Inc. was appointed as Trustee of the estate.



