Residents invited to learn more about Cleantech Park

CANADA, December 7 - Georgetown’s Cleantech Park is under construction and Islanders are invited to an open house to learn more about the project. 

The open house will take place at the Kings Playhouse in Georgetown on December 12, from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Plans for the park will be on display and representatives will be available to answer questions.

The 60-acre park will be a place where industry and academia will come together to develop and deploy clean tech solutions for the global market. The park will house the Cleantech Learning and Innovation Centre that will offer courses from Holland College and UPEI, so students can work collaboratively with local industry to develop cutting edge environmental solutions that can be brought to market.

