DISH Network Corporation Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises DISH Network Corporation ("DISH" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DISH) investors that the law firm has initiated an investigation on behalf of investors that lost money on their DISH stock. DISH investors are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their legal rights.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 844-767-8529 or email : lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On November 6, 2023, DISH Network disclosed its financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The announcement included a third-quarter GAAP EPS of -$0.26, which was $0.30 below the consensus estimates. The company also reported revenues of $3.7 billion, missing the expected figures by $120 million and indicating a 9.8% decline compared to the previous year. Additionally, the company revealed a significant drop in retail wireless net subscribers, with a loss of approximately 225,000 in Q3, contrasting sharply with a net increase of 1,000 in the same quarter of the previous year. Furthermore, DISH announced the upcoming resignation of its President and CEO, W. Erik Carlson, effective November 12, 2023.

Following this news, DISH's stock price experienced a substantial decline, dropping $2.05 per share or 37.34%, closing at $3.44 per share on the same day.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising