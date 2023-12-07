New Romance Novel, "The Secret Billionaire's Missing Date: A BWWM Romance," Set to Captivate Readers Worldwide
Prepare to be transported into a world of passion, secrets, and suspense as Dee Markwith takes the literary world by storm with his latest masterpiece.
A captivating story of romance, enigma, and undisclosed truths, "The Secret Billionaire's Missing Date," by Dee Markwith, has stolen hearts and ignited imaginations.”WARREN, MAINE, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned author Dee Markwith is stealing hearts and igniting imaginations with the re-release of, "The Secret Billionaire's Missing Date: A BWWM Romance." This acclaimed novel is a captivating story of romance, enigma, and undisclosed truths.
— Douglass Markwith
Markwith began his literary journey in a small coastal town in Maine, turning to creative writing to channel his overactive imagination. With New England’s long, harsh winters too much to bear, Markwith packed his belongings and sought a new life for himself in the Southwestern desert, where he continued to explore his creative side.
After working as an editor for a small, in-house publishing company, Markwith daringly surprised this publisher with a novel of his own. They went on to release the book, and it was met with immediate praise, quickly achieving critical and commercial success. However, the book was released under a pseudonym, and Markwith saw little monetary compensation. His subsequent two books suffered the same fate, being released under fictitious names, and with little financial reward. Robbed of the recognition and compensation he rightfully deserved, Markwith fought to get his books pulled, and eventually won the battle. Finally, Markwith’s books have been re-released with proper credit given to this remarkable storyteller.
Originally released under the pseudonym “Nia Wilson,” Markwith’s second book, “The Secret Billionaire's Missing Date," was an instant hit, with five-star reviews pouring in from the start. Now, this riveting page-turner is available again with Markwith receiving the recognition he rightfully deserves.
About the Book:
"The Secret Billionaire's Missing Date: A BWWM Romance" is a breathtaking tale that follows the rollercoaster journey of Vanessa Claire through the trials and tribulations of online dating. Each date becomes more disastrous than the last, pushing Vanessa to the brink of giving up on love altogether. Just as hope wanes, she encounters Mark Mitchell, a charismatic and successful entrepreneur with chiselled good looks and an enigmatic charm that sweeps her off her feet.
Their instant connection sparks a passionate romance, but it's not long before Vanessa discovers that Mark has concealed a profound secret about his identity. Before Mark can explain, Vanessa vanishes into thin air, leaving a trail of unanswered questions.
A suspenseful hunt ensues, as her sudden disappearance suggests foul play. Readers will be captivated by a thrilling blend of romance, mystery, and suspense as they join the relentless pursuit to uncover the truth behind Vanessa's vanishing act. The riveting storyline reaches an unforgettable climax that will leave readers spellbound.
Originally published under the pseudonym "Nia Wilson," "The Secret Billionaire's Missing Date" received widespread acclaim and earned hundreds upon hundreds of five-star reviews. Now, with proper credit attributed to the author, Dee Markwith, this exceptional romance novel promises to take its place among the great works of contemporary literature.
Dee Markwith's "The Secret Billionaire's Missing Date: A BWWM Romance" is a captivating page-turner, a tale of love, suspense, and redemption that transcends boundaries. Markwith's gift for storytelling captivates readers worldwide. His long-overdue recognition as an outstanding author is a testament to his undeniable talent.
Readers of all backgrounds will be enchanted by Vanessa and Mark's enthralling journey in "The Secret Billionaire's Missing Date," as it’s a heartwarming and suspenseful novel.
This book is available in both print and e-book formats and can be purchased here: https://a.co/d/dMlRIe5
Prepare to be transported into a world of passion, secrets, and suspense as Dee Markwith takes the literary world by storm with this romantic masterpiece!
For more information about Dee Markwith and "The Secret Billionaire's Missing Date: A BWWM Romance," please contact: deemarkwith@gmail.com
Sr. Editor
Marketing- Core Web Digitals
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
Other