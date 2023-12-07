New Romance Novel, "The Secret Billionaire's Missing Date: A BWWM Romance," Set to Captivate Readers Worldwide

Douglass Markwith In The Blink Of An Eye, Their Passionate Romance Unfolds Rapidly!

Prepare to be transported into a world of passion, secrets, and suspense as Dee Markwith takes the literary world by storm with his latest masterpiece.

A captivating story of romance, enigma, and undisclosed truths, "The Secret Billionaire's Missing Date," by Dee Markwith, has stolen hearts and ignited imaginations.” — Douglass Markwith