GNATA Achieves Milestone in Promoting International Business Ventures with Online Trade Meetings
These online meetings serve as a foundation for the deeper engagements we are planning in the new year.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, December 6th, the Guyana North American Trade Association (GNATA) marked a significant achievement as it launched a series of online trade meetings, furthering its mission to foster collaboration and explore business opportunities between American/Canadian entrepreneurs and Guyanese business leaders.
The inaugural online meeting, which included active participation from American business owners in the state of New York, Atlanta, Georgia, and various regions across the USA, witnessed a dynamic exchange of trade ideas. The meeting exemplified GNATA's commitment to creating a platform for meaningful discussions that bridge the gap between North American and Guyanese businesses.
Edward Fridie, CEO of GNATA, highlighted the importance of these online trade meetings as a prelude to more extensive initiatives planned for the upcoming year. GNATA envisions conducting in-person trade meetings in Guyana, where American CEOs will travel to explore firsthand the trade opportunities the country has to offer. "These online meetings serve as a foundation for the deeper engagements we are planning in the new year. By facilitating discussions and idea exchange in a virtual environment, we set the stage for more immersive and impactful trade meetings in person," stated Mr. Fridie.
GNATA remains dedicated to its mission of promoting robust business relationships and opportunities between Guyana and North America. The online trade meetings are a strategic step in realizing this mission, providing a collaborative platform for businesses to explore, connect, and foster mutually beneficial partnerships.
As GNATA continues to break new ground in the facilitation of international trade, the organization looks forward to building on the success of these online trade meetings and creating enduring connections between the business communities of Guyana and North America.
About GNATA: The Guyana & North America Trade Association actively encourages trade and investment collaboration among Guyana, the United States, and Canada. With a steadfast commitment to sustainable development, GNATA plays a crucial role in fostering business expansion and establishing enduring partnerships. Visit www.gnata.org for more comprehensive information. Contact for Media Inquiries: For additional information or inquiries, kindly reach out to cauguste@gnata.org.
