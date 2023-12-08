Bayside Corp announces the acquisition of ONECARD Global, LLC
Bayside Corporation (OTCMKTS:BYSD)WESTON, FLORIDA, USA, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bayside Corporation (OTC: BYSD) is pleased to announce the acquisition of ONECARD Global, LLC. ONECARD Global operates in the digital marketing landscape offering a contactless digital business card to companies that have been using traditional business cards. ONECARD changes the interaction between the salesperson and the prospective client with their contact information wirelessly being entered into their client’s smartphone.
Steven Hoffman, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Bayside, commented “The acquisition of ONECARD Global fits with our plans to expand in emerging digital technologies and online digital businesses.” Hoffman continued “ONECARD is not just a digital business card, but a powerful marketing tool that can help to grow businesses and brands by engaging with clients through smartphone technology.”
About ONECARD Global
ONECARD Global offers a smart contactless digital business card. ONECARD is designed to help promote business, engage customers, and profit from the convenience and efficiency of NFC technology. NFC stands for Near Field Communication, a wireless communication method that allows devices to exchange data by simply tapping them together. With ONECARD, businesses can create and share a digital business card with anyone who has a smartphone, without the need for any app or QR code. Just tap phones, and contact information, website, social media, and other relevant details will be instantly transferred. For information on ONECARD visit https://www.onecardglobal.com
About Bayside Corp
Bayside Corp. is an American corporation that trades publicly under the symbol "BYSD". Bayside Corp. believes that emerging digital technologies will create new opportunities for generations to come. Digital technology will fundamentally impact a broad range of industries such as B to B businesses, financial services, digital rights management, and computer programming, along with many others. For information on the Company visit: http://www.baysidecorp.com.
Company Contact Info@baysidecorp.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations, and its financial performance and condition. Also, it includes selected operating results presented without the context of accompanying financial results. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from the assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking information, and that actual future performance will be affected by a number of factors, including economic conditions, technological change, regulatory change, and competitive factors, many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what we currently foresee. We are under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Steven Hoffman
Bayside Corporation
info@baysidecorp.com