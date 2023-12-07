FRNT Grants Stock Options

TORONTO, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FRNT Financial Inc. (TSXV:FRNT) (OTCQB:FRFLF) (FSE:XZ3) (“FRNT” or the “Company”) announces that it has granted 800,000 stock options (the “Options”) to David Washburn, President of the Company (the “Optionee”) pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan. The Options will vest in eight equal installments every three months, with the first vesting date on December 6, 2023. Each Option is exercisable, for a period of five years from the applicable vesting date, to acquire one common share of the Company (“Common Share”), with 500,000 of the Options exercisable at an exercise price of C$0.40, 200,000 of the Options exercisable at an exercise price of C$0.75, and 100,000 of the Options exercisable at an exercise price of C$1.00.



In addition, the Company has negotiated with the Optionee to amend the vesting provisions of the Optionee’s previously issued 800,000 Options. The Optionee’s previously issued Options were scheduled to vest in 12 equal quarterly installments, with each such Option being exercisable for one Common Share at an exercise price of $1.50 for a period of five years from the date of vesting of such Option. Pursuant to the amendment, the first 10 installments of Options will now vest on February 20, 2025. All other terms of the previously issued Options remain the same.

About FRNT Financial Inc.

FRNT is an institutional capital markets and advisory platform focused on digital assets. FRNT, through a technology-forward and compliant operation, aims to bridge the worlds of traditional and web-based finance. Partnering with both financial institutions and crypto native firms, FRNT operates 5 synergistic business lines including deliverable trading services, institutional structured derivative products, merchant banking, advisory and consulting, and principal investments & trading. Co-founded in 2018 by CEO Stéphane Ouellette, FRNT is a global firm headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

FRNT FINANCIAL INC.

Chief Executive Officer

Stéphane Ouellette

investors@frnt.io

833 222-3768

https://www.frnt.io

