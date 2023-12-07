Kiersten Blest Signs Publishing Deal with CelebrityPress® to Co-Author Book, “Success Redefined” with Jack Canfield

Kiersten Blest

TEGA CAY, SC, USA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kiersten Blest, a distinguished Board Certified Master Success Coach, Master Practitioner of NLP, and Certified Practitioner of Soul Realignment®, EFT, and Quantum Human Design™, has officially signed a publishing deal with CelebrityPress®. Kiersten is set to collaborate with author Jack Canfield on the upcoming book, "Success Redefined,” scheduled for release in 2024. This book is poised to provide invaluable insights into reshaping the narrative of success and empowering individuals to attain their goals.

With a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Bentley University, Kiersten boasts a longstanding and impressive career in Global Human Resources and Executive Coaching, where she has successfully partnered with clients across Fortune 100 companies. Her extensive experience has solidified her reputation as a leading expert in the field.

Kiersten's unique coaching approach revolves around helping individuals and solopreneurs discover their innate strengths, gain clarity on their objectives, and eliminate outdated thought patterns and behaviors that hinder their happiness and success. She has gained recognition for her exceptional ability to pinpoint the underlying causes of resistance and her distinctive approach, which seamlessly integrates scientific knowledge with energetic and spiritual insights.

In addition to her corporate success, Kiersten is celebrated for her co-authorship of the #1 Best-Selling Book, "Becoming Positively Awesome," released in 2023. Her contributions have made a significant impact on readers seeking to enhance their lives and redefine their paths to success.

Originally from the Northeast, Kiersten currently resides in South Carolina, where she shares her life with her son and her remarkable life partner. Her dedication to helping others succeed is evident in her numerous certifications and her continuous commitment to personal growth.

To learn more about Kiersten and her transformative coaching services, please visit www.KierstenBlest.com.

