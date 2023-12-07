Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,514 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,708 in the last 365 days.

California Bulldog Association: Committed to Excellence in Bulldog Breeding and Welfare

Small bulldog with a person crouching in the background.

Small bulldog with a person crouching in the background.

Elevating Standards and Welfare with the California Bulldog Association

SANTA ANA, CA, US, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The California Bulldog Association proudly announces its continued dedication to the breeding, care, and welfare of English and French bulldogs. Established with a passion for these charming breeds, the Association has emerged as a beacon of knowledge, care, and ethical breeding practices in California and beyond.

The California Bulldog Association offers a range of services to support its mission. This includes educational programs on proper bulldog care, health workshops conducted by veterinary experts, and a robust support network for both new and experienced bulldog owners. The Association also organizes meet-ups and events, fostering a community spirit among bulldog lovers.

The California Bulldog Association remains at the forefront of advocating for the welfare of bulldogs. Its commitment extends to collaborating with rescue organizations, participating in community outreach programs, and educating the public about the unique needs of these breeds. Additionally, the Association actively supports research and development in canine health, aiming to address breed-specific challenges and improve the overall well-being of bulldogs. It also provides a platform for bulldog owners to share experiences and advice, fostering a knowledgeable and supportive community. Through these efforts, the Association not only enhances the lives of individual bulldogs but also contributes to the betterment of the breed as a whole.

For more information about the California Bulldog Association, its services, and available puppies, visit https://californiabulldogassociation.com/.

About California Bulldog Association:
Founded in 2008, the California Bulldog Association is a collective of bulldog breeders, owners, and advocates. The Association was born from a shared passion for English and French bulldogs and a desire to promote responsible breeding practices. Over the years, it has evolved into a comprehensive resource for everything related to bulldog care, health, and adoption. The Association prides itself on its community-focused approach, bringing together bulldog enthusiasts from all walks of life.

Media Contact:
Content Editor
Website: https://www.brandrep.com/

Emily Olsen
BrandRep
+1 800-405-7119
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

California Bulldog Association: Committed to Excellence in Bulldog Breeding and Welfare

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more