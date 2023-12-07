Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,527 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,656 in the last 365 days.

Iowa Nonpoint Source Plan Vision available for public review

DES MOINES -- Iowa’s Nonpoint Source Management Plan Vision document and public presentation are now available for public review and comment on the DNR Watershed Improvement webpage:

https://www.iowadnr.gov/Environmental-Protection/Water-Quality/Watershed-Improvement/Nonpoint-Source-Plan

The U. S. Environmental Protection Agency requires each state to update its Nonpoint Source (NPS) Management Plan every five years in order to remain eligible for the federal Clean Water Act Section 319 grant.

In Iowa, the process of updating Iowa’s Nonpoint Source Management Plan has been taking place in 2023 through a collaboration between the Iowa DNR, Iowa State University (ISU) Extension, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS), and other primary nonpoint source agencies, organizations, and groups.

A timeline of 2023 activities to update the NPS Plan is shown below:

  • January-April 2023:  Drafting of an updated NPS Plan by interagency committee (Iowa DNR, ISU Extension, IDALS)
  • Apr. 27, 2023:  Interagency meeting to discuss draft NPS Plan (Iowa DNR, ISU, IDALS, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, University of Iowa)
  • July 2023:  Preliminary draft of NPS Plan completed
  • Sept. 12, 2023:  Public meeting presentation by ISU Extension of preliminary draft NPS Plan
  • October 2023:  Presentation of NPS Plan Vision to DNR Environmental Protection Commission
  • Nov.15, 2023:  NPS Plan Vision completed
  • December 2023:  Public review of NPS Plan Vision
  • End of December 2023:  Official submittal of NPS Plan Vision to EPA 

As of Dec.1, the NPS Plan Vision document is available for public review on the Iowa DNR website:

Public questions or comments on the NPS Plan Vision can be submitted to watershed.improvement@dnr.iowa.gov until Dec. 29.

You just read:

Iowa Nonpoint Source Plan Vision available for public review

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more