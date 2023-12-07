RAJANT WINS IET INDUSTRY EXCELLENCE PLATINUM AWARD 2023

UK-based Institute of Engineering & Technology Distinction Given to Rajant Kinetic Mesh®

Malvern, Pennsylvania (USA), Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rajant Corporation, the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, is an Institute of Engineering & Technology (IET) Industry Excellence Platinum Award winner for 2023. IET is a UK-based 149-year-old organization with membership of 170,000 engineering and technology professionals in 148 countries. The announcement was made on November 25thduring the IET Malaysia Prestige Lecture and Award Dinner 2023, which recognizes the hard work and achievements of individuals and industry players who have contributed immensely to the nation of Malaysia and beyond.

There to receive the award were representatives from Rajant and channel partners Automation & Control Systems and Red Team. Sentiments about the significance of this award are:

“Automation & Control Systems has been a Kinetic Mesh Partner of Rajant since 2019. Rajant Corporation's unique wireless mesh technology has been a game-changer for our clients, especially those running mission-critical and safety applications. I'm happy that IET recognizes Rajant’s engineering contribution with the prestige of this award.” Steven Chan, Business Development Director, Automation & Control Systems Malaysia

“Red Team serves clients with mission-critical applications that require extremely reliable, low-latency wireless connectivity. We found the performance of Rajant Kinetic Mesh networking to be unparalleled in the market. This prominent award from IET simply reaffirms the engineering leadership of Rajant Corporation.” Dato Shahril, Managing Director, Red Team Sdn Bhd

“I'm honored to receive this award on behalf of Rajant Corporation. This notable distinction from the Institute of Engineering and Technology underscores the contribution Rajant makes to solving communication and connectivity challenges for high broadband industrial applications.”- Ong Beng Hui, Sales Director, Rajant Corporation

This industry award for excellence underscores the unique nature of Rajant’s technology, which extends communications in hard-to-reach places. Rajant Kinetic Mesh, the leading industrial wireless mesh network, is fully mobile and intelligently adapts to change—instantly and without outside intervention—to keep mission-critical and safety operations moving. The simultaneous combination of mobility-enablement for M2M communications, scalability, and high bandwidth with low latency, without the need for costly infrastructure or ongoing management, gives Rajant the edge over other fault-tolerant networking options.

