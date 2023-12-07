NanoXplore Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoXplore Inc. (“NanoXplore” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF), a world-leading graphene company, held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) in person on December 7, 2023. All resolutions were adopted by the shareholders. During the Meeting, Soroush Nazarpour, CEO of the Corporation, shared a presentation on the Corporation. Such presentation can be found on NanoXplore’s website in the Investors section under Events and Presentation at www.nanoxplore.ca and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Altogether, 99,920,350 shares (59% of outstanding common shares) were accounted for at the Meeting. As part of the formal proceedings, the Corporation’s shareholders elected the Board of Directors and approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as independent auditor of the Corporation. The complete voting results from the Meeting are presented below.

Election of Directors

The Board of Directors fixed at eight the number of directors of the Corporation to be elected at the Meeting. Each of the eight nominees listed in the Management Information Circular was elected as a director of NanoXplore. All of the nominee directors were already members of the Board of Directors of the Corporation.

Nominee



Votes For Votes Against # % # % Rob Wildeboer 95,415,011 99.4 530,937 0.6 Benoît Gascon 91,924,833 95.8 4,021,115 4.2 Soroush Nazarpour 95,779,004 99.8 166,944 0.2 Cameron Harris 95,622,684 99.7 323,264 0.3 Arinder S. Mahal 94,370,383 98.4 1,575,565 1.6 Catherine Loubier 95,621,419 99.7 324,529 0.3 Joseph G. Peter 95,845,076 99.9 99,872 0.1 Jesse C.H. Stanley 95,856,641 99.9 89,307 0.1





Appointment of Auditor

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was reappointed as auditor of NanoXplore until the close of the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders, and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % 99,838,697 99.9 81,653 0.1





About NanoXplore Inc.

NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in transportation and industrial markets. Also, the Corporation provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. The Corporation is also a silicon-graphene-enhanced Li-ion battery manufacturer for the Electric Vehicle and grid storage markets. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States and Europe.

